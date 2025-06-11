KEY POINTS President Trump Admits Disappointment in Musk, But Says 'No Hard Feelings'

Former US President Donald Trump has left the door open for a possible reconciliation with tech billionaire Elon Musk, following a surprising public fallout over a sweeping economic bill Trump described as 'phenomenal.'

Speaking on the 'Miranda Devine Podcast' named after the New York Post columnist, Trump addressed the high-profile tension that erupted after Musk publicly criticized what the former president called the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' — a proposed multi-trillion dollar tax and stimulus package aimed at revamping the US economy.

'I was really surprised that that happened,' Trump told Devine, referring to Musk's scathing attacks on the bill, which the Tesla and SpaceX CEO called a 'disgusting abomination' on social media. 'When he did that, I was not a happy camper. So it's too bad.'

Despite the disappointment, Trump insisted he harbors 'no hard feelings' and appeared to soften his stance toward Musk as the interview progressed. 'I guess I could [forgive him],' he said. 'But, you know, we have to straighten out the country.'

Musk's Tweet of Regret

In a surprising twist, Musk appeared to extend an olive branch on the very day the podcast came out. On 11 June, he tweeted:

'I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.' — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

While Trump did not respond directly to the tweet, the message could signal a thawing of tensions between the two high-profile figures.

A Surprise Rift Over a Signature Bill

The falling out between Trump and Musk — once seen as allies — began when Musk publicly denounced Trump's proposed bill, which includes massive tax cuts, a freeze on certain social security levies, and incentives such as tax exemptions for overtime and tipped workers. The package is central to Trump's economic policy for his current campaign.

Trump defended the legislation in the podcast, calling it the 'best thing we've ever signed in this country' and a cornerstone of his plan to restore what he describes as 'the greatest economy in the history of our country' before the pandemic hit.

'This bill is going to turn around this country so fast your head will spin,' Trump said.

Musk's Criticism and Fallout

Musk's opposition to the bill sparked a firestorm. He accused Trump of pushing a bloated, regressive package and took shots at the president's leadership style. Reports surfaced of a shouting match between Musk and one of Trump's aides, Scott Biss, outside Trump's office. Though Trump downplayed the incident, describing it as: 'That's sort of typical... that happens,' the exchange signaled growing tensions between the former allies.

Asked by Devine whether Musk's behavior was fueled by 'drugs' or personal issues, Trump deflected: 'I don't know what his problem is, really... I haven't thought too much about him in the last little while.'

A Complicated Bond

Trump and Musk's relationship has long been marked by public gestures of respect mixed with ideological divergences. Musk, a vocal proponent of free speech and limited government intervention, served on Trump's business advisory council in 2017 before stepping down over the administration's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

Yet Trump acknowledged a personal rapport with Musk, noting in the interview that the entrepreneur 'treated [him] a bit like a father.' Still, he expressed disappointment in the way events unfolded. 'It is what it is... I don't blame him for anything. I was a little disappointed.'

Looking Ahead

While Trump's comments suggest a willingness to mend fences with Musk, he made clear that his priority lies in steering the country through what he sees as a crucial economic recovery. 'My sole function now is getting this country back to a level higher than it's ever been,' he said.

'I think we're going to top [the previous economy] this term,' Trump added. 'Pretty sure. And the early indication is that we will.'

Whether a Trump-Musk reconciliation will follow remains uncertain, but as both men continue to wield enormous influence in their respective domains, the prospect of them aligning, or clashing, again seems inevitable.