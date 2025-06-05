Before they embarked on one of Hollywood's most enduring love stories, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were no stranger to high-profile romances. The Coldplay frontman was married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow for over a decade before their 'conscious uncoupling' happened in 2016.The two share children, Apple and Moses. After the split, Chris was linked to actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis.

Johnson, meanwhile, previously dated American actor Jordan Masterson and Welsh musician Matthew Hitt. Overall, she has remained largely focused on her acting career as she rose to international fame with the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Chris and Dakota's relationship began with little fanfare, but unfolded into something that's considered long in their industry. Here's a chronological look at their eight years together.

2017: A Quiet Start

Rumours first surfaced in October 2017 when Johnson and Martin were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles. The speculation grew stronger after she attended Coldplay's concert in Buenos Aires. Though they kept quiet publicly, multiple sources confirmed the two were dating by the end of the year.

2018: Matching Tattoos

In 2018, the couple were spotted more frequently: walking dogs in Malibu, attending parties, and even reportedly getting matching infinity tattoos. Johnson was also seen spending time with Martin's children. The relationship appeared serious, but both remained private.

2019: On And Off

By June, reports suggested they had split, allegedly over differing views about starting a family. However, by August, they had reconciled. Johnson joined Martin at events, and they resumed their quiet public appearances.

2020: Together in Lockdown

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson and Martin reportedly quarantined together. The relationship deepened during this period, and Johnson's connection with Martin's children grew stronger. Even Gwyneth Paltrow spoke warmly about Johnson, calling her a "wonderful person" in interviews.

2021: Unconfirmed Engagement

Johnson was seen wearing a green emerald ring, sparking speculation that the couple were engaged. While never confirmed, the gesture suggested a deepening commitment.

2022–2023: Keeping It Low-key

While they kept appearances minimal, Johnson and Martin continued supporting each other's careers. She directed a Coldplay video; he attended her premieres. Their shared preference for privacy likely contributed to the stability of their relationship.

2024: Hanging on

Despite occasional sightings, reports began suggesting a growing distance. Professional commitments pulled them in different directions. Still, insiders maintained the couple were together, just increasingly private.

2025: They Split and It's Final?

In May 2025, they were photographed together in Malibu. By June, multiple sources reported that Johnson and Martin had officially ended their relationship. According to insiders, the breakup was amicable. "There was still love, but they had grown apart," one source told People magazine.

Why It Lasted Long

Their mutual respect and shared values allowed the relationship to flourish. Johnson embraced Martin's children and blended easily with his family. Their ability to maintain privacy and avoid the spotlight helped shield them from the pressures that often strain celebrity couples.

Why It Ended

As their careers flourished separately, so did the demands on their time. Sources surmised that long periods apart and varying priorities made it difficult to stay aligned.

In the end, they chose to part ways quietly—as they had always lived their relationship.

Though the romance is over, their nearly eight-year journey stands out as a model of grace, maturity, and quiet devotion in the world of celebrity relationships.