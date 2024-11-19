Dr. Mehmet Oz, a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, television personality, and author, has been thrust into the spotlight once again after President-elect Donald Trump announced his nomination to lead the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This high-profile role places Dr. Oz at the helm of an agency responsible for overseeing healthcare coverage for nearly half of all Americans, including programmes like Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children's Health Insurance Program. According to CNBC, Trump described Dr. Oz as "an eminent physician" uniquely qualified to address the nation's healthcare crisis. However, the nomination has sparked significant debate, given his history of controversial medical claims and ethical lapses.

Here's a closer look at the life and career of Dr. Oz, from his staggering wealth to his personal life and controversial past.

A Staggering Net Worth and Lucrative Career

Dr. Oz's estimated net worth is $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This wealth stems from his illustrious medical career, bestselling books, and the successful 13-year run of The Dr. Oz Show. At its peak, the show reportedly earned him $20 million annually.

Beyond television, Dr. Oz and his wife, Lisa, manage assets worth between $104 million and $422 million, as revealed during his 2022 Senate campaign financial disclosures. Their investments include luxury properties, wellness ventures, and stakes in several Florida hotels. Notably, their $50 million oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach generates up to $5 million annually in rental income.

A Unique Marriage to Lisa Oz

Dr. Oz has been married to Lisa Lemole since 1985, and their relationship has been central to his professional and personal success. According to PEOPLE, the couple met through their fathers, both of whom were prominent cardiothoracic surgeons. Their first meeting was unconventional—dinner with their parents—during which Dr. Oz barely spoke to Lisa, instead directing his conversation toward her mother.

Despite the awkward start, the pair eventually began dating, though their first proper date had its own challenges. Dr. Oz took Lisa to a steakhouse, only to learn she was a vegetarian. The couple's relationship blossomed, leading to their marriage in Pennsylvania in 1985. Lisa, a graduate of Bryn Mawr College and a former actress, transitioned her focus to wellness advocacy, authoring books and collaborating with her husband on various projects.

It was Lisa who proposed the idea for The Dr. Oz Show after Dr. Oz became a regular guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Her vision helped shape the programme, which ran for 13 seasons and catapulted Dr. Oz into mainstream fame. She also co-hosted several episodes of the show and created her own wellness-focused series, The Lisa Oz Show.

Their Children and Grandchildren

Dr. Oz and Lisa have four children: Daphne, Arabella, Zoe, and Oliver. Daphne, the eldest, has followed in her father's footsteps into television. She gained recognition as a co-host on the cooking shows The Chew and The Good Dish. A published author as well, Daphne is a mother of four, making Lisa and Dr. Oz proud grandparents.

Their grandchildren—Philomena Bijou, Jovan, Domenica Celine, and Giovanna Ines—are often celebrated in the couple's social media posts. The family maintains close ties, with Dr. Oz and Lisa frequently sharing their joy in being active grandparents. According to Hello Magazine, the Oz family values togetherness and traditions, balancing their high-profile lives with meaningful personal connections.

Animal Testing Scandal: Over 300 Dogs Euthanised

Dr. Oz's tenure as a principal investigator at Columbia University from 1989 to 2010 has drawn sharp criticism. According to NBC News, his lab conducted experiments that led to the euthanasia of over 300 dogs, along with 31 pigs and 661 rodents. These experiments, intended to advance human medicine, have been condemned for causing unnecessary suffering.

Animal rights groups have used his case to highlight the need for stricter regulations and a shift toward alternative testing methods. Advocates argue that advancements in technology, such as organ-on-chip devices, could replace such outdated practices.

Achievements and Persistent Criticisms

Despite his controversies, Dr. Oz has enjoyed a prolific career. He has authored several bestselling books, received multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for The Dr. Oz Show, and was named one of Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People" in 2008. However, his career has been marred by repeated criticism of his promotion of unproven health remedies. Critics argue that his media platform has often blurred the lines between entertainment and evidence-based medicine.

Dr. Mehmet Oz remains a polarising figure, celebrated for his contributions to medicine and wellness while scrutinised for ethical lapses and controversial political ambitions. As he steps into this prominent government role, his legacy continues to provoke debate at the intersection of media, medicine, and public trust.