Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo has found himself at the centre of controversy following allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour spanning over a decade. The 48-year-old TV personality, known for his cheeky humour and flamboyant personality, has been accused by multiple individuals of making crude sexual remarks, intimidating colleagues, and engaging in inappropriate conduct on set.

The allegations have cast a shadow over D'Acampo's career, which has seen him rise from a young Italian immigrant with a criminal past to one of Britain's most recognisable chefs. As the scandal unfolds, here's everything we know about Gino D'Acampo, from the accusations against him to his career, net worth, and personal life.

Early Life and Career

Born Gennaro Sheffield D'Acampo in Torre del Greco, Naples, on 17 July 1976, D'Acampo trained at the Luigi de Medici Catering College before moving to London in 1995. However, his early years in Britain were far from glamorous.

In 1998, at the age of 22, D'Acampo was convicted of burglarising the home of singer Paul Young, stealing a £4,000 guitar and a platinum disc, among other possessions. He was sentenced to two years in prison but served only ten months.

D'Acampo later claimed the experience changed him, stating, "I came out of prison a man with a plan, determined to set up a business importing Italian ingredients." He credited Britain for allowing him to make a fresh start.

His career breakthrough came in the early 2000s when he appeared on Too Many Cooks, Great Food Live, and The Terry & Gabby Show. He later became a household name following his 2009 victory on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, which led to further opportunities, including his popular food and travel series Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip.

Net Worth and Business Ventures

D'Acampo's success in television, coupled with his business ventures, has made him one of Britain's wealthiest celebrity chefs. His estimated net worth ranges between £5 million and £7 million.

Much of his wealth comes from his TV appearances, cookbooks, restaurant chains, and merchandise. He has authored several best-selling cookbooks, owns a range of Italian restaurants across the UK, and has a successful partnership with major supermarket chains.

Marriage and Family

D'Acampo met his wife, Jessica Stellina Morrison, while they were both working at Sylvester Stallone's Mambo King restaurant in Marbella. The couple, who took a one-year break before reuniting, have been married for 22 years.

They share three children: Luciano, 22, Rocco, 19, and Mia, 12. D'Acampo has described his marriage as "traditional", crediting time apart for strengthening their relationship.

Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

D'Acampo is facing allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour spanning 12 years, with accusations from multiple individuals who worked with him on various productions.

According to reports, one of the earliest allegations dates back to 2011, when D'Acampo allegedly made explicit sexual comments to a woman during a magazine shoot. She claims he told her, "I'd like to turn you over and f* you up the a*** against the kitchen counter."

Another incident reportedly occurred in 2018 during the filming of Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip, where D'Acampo allegedly entered a set, skipped greetings, and announced, "I feel like f**** this morning."

A separate claim from a former colleague alleges that in 2019, D'Acampo threatened a production runner, saying, "If you don't get me a Cornetto, I will f* your girlfriend."

A further accusation states that during a location shoot briefing, D'Acampo greeted a woman wearing only boxer shorts, jumped onto a bed, and made crude remarks about his genitals, joking about their size.

Response From D'Acampo and His Team

D'Acampo has denied all allegations, calling them "deeply upsetting." His legal team has stated that some of the allegations date back nearly 15 years and were never previously raised.

"He does not recall it nor accept that this happened," his representatives told ITV. "Mr D'Acampo is horrified to be accused of a 'power play' and an 'aggressive act.' He emphatically and unequivocally denies these allegations."

D'Acampo himself issued a statement, saying: "I am a father, husband, and have worked with well over 1,500 people on around 80 productions in my career, which I have been so proud of." He added that he takes such matters "extremely seriously" and finds the implication that his behaviour has been inappropriate "deeply upsetting."

ITV and Industry Response

The allegations have prompted ITV to reconsider its relationship with D'Acampo. Reports suggest that Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip was axed due to D'Acampo refusing to sign a morality clause.

According to sources, staff on his new show, Emission Impossible, were offered counselling after an on-set incident where he allegedly exposed himself as a joke. D'Acampo was reportedly placed on a language and conduct course following the incident.

ITV has stated, "We take all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and workplace misconduct seriously. Where a complaint is made, we investigate and take appropriate action."

D'Acampo's long-time collaborators, including Gordon Ramsay, have distanced themselves from him. Ramsay's Studio Ramsay issued a statement saying, "We have not worked with Gino D'Acampo since 2022."

While D'Acampo continues to deny the allegations, the scandal has undoubtedly placed his future in television and business ventures in jeopardy. Whether he will return to British screens remains uncertain, but the controversy has already significantly damaged his public image.