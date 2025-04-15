The Golden State Warriors' recent stumble has ignited a firestorm of speculations, with social media buzzing about the future of head coach Steve Kerr. Amidst a wave of fan frustration following a crucial loss, the question on everyone's mind is: Could Kerr's tenure be in jeopardy?

NBA teams are now actively making coaching changes, with the regular season wrapping up on Sunday, 13 April. After the surprising dismissal of Michael Malone from the Denver Nuggets last week, it's clear that anything can happen.

Could even a figure like Steve Kerr, the Warriors' four-time championship coach, be at risk? It seems possible. A social media rumour, sparked just after the Warriors' crushing home defeat to the L.A. Clippers, quickly spread, making many think Kerr's time was up. However, a new report has called those rumours false to clear up the buzz around Kerr's job.

Steve Kerr Fired: What's The Truth?

Golden State did not dismiss Steve Kerr. A Facebook post from the NBA page Box Score PH falsely claimed his firing, prompting fans to debate the supposed move. Despite the post's 33,000+ reactions, 4,700 comments and 5,000+ shares, the report is false, according to Sporting News.

Coworkers are not real people my boy just came up to me saying Steve Kerr got fired yesterday so I asked him where he seen it and he showed me this pic.twitter.com/mqSSDZegwb — Los (@stardazyer) April 14, 2025

With a 48-34 regular season record, the Warriors now play Memphis in the NBA's play-in tournament this week. A win against the Clippers would have secured them the No. 6 seed, keeping them out of the play-in games.

Golden State's Loss To The Clippers

In an overtime nail-biter, the Warriors lost a 124-119 decision to Los Angeles, highlighted by James Harden's clutch three-point barrage, which secured the Clippers' No. 5 seed in the Western playoffs. The Warriors host Memphis on Tuesday, 15 April, at 10 p.m. ET.

BVM Sports notes that Kerr's player rotation choices have recently drawn fire. Notably, he drew criticism for benching Jonathan Kuminga during the entire game. Despite Kuminga being healthy and ready, as seen warming up, Kerr kept him sidelined throughout the home defeat.

'We've just found a group since Jimmy got here that we're pretty comfortable with ... Both he [Gui Santos] and JK have been really impactful players for us,' Kerr said after the game. Post-game, Kerr stated that the Clippers' dominant 42-25 rebounding edge was his sole concern.

Steve Kerr on why Jonathan Kuminga didn't play today:



"We've just found a group since Jimmy got here that we're pretty comfortable with... both [Gui Santos] and JK have been really impactful players for us. It doesn't mean they're out of the loop going forward, this is just how… pic.twitter.com/rl7ay3yfag — KNBR (@KNBR) April 13, 2025

'It doesn't mean they're out of the loop going forward; this is just how this game played out ... I just told him in the walkthrough [that we were gonna not go to the usual rotation in the first quarter]. I didn't tell him he wasn't going to play cause I wasn't sure if he was going to play or not,' he added.

Steve Kerr: A Proven Track Record

This recent wave of criticism starkly contrasts Kerr's established success, which has defined his tenure with the Warriors. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, on 27 September 1965, Kerr excelled as an NBA guard, securing championships with both the Chicago Bulls (1996-98) and the San Antonio Spurs (1999 and 2003).

Transitioning to coaching, Kerr steered the Golden State Warriors to four NBA championships (2015, 2017-18, and 2022). Aside from that, Kerr guided the US men's national team to a gold medal victory at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.