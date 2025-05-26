In a House Oversight Subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, Republican Congresswomen Nancy Mace accused four men—including her ex-fiancé—of raping and recording her. In a shocking move, she shared nude photos of herself, which she claims were taken against her consent. Mace's case has become a hot topic in government and online spaces alike, with her ex-fiancé denying the allegations. Despite the traumatic circumstances of her ordeal, Mace is leveraging her experience to advocate for assault victims, particularly women and girls. Here's what we know about the polarising South Carolina representative.

Mace's Disturbing Allegations

Mace, 47, first spoke out regarding her assault in February during a House floor speech. In it, she accused ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant and three unidentified men of sex trafficking, rape and recording sexual acts. Her most recent statements took place in a hearing titled 'Breach of Trust: Surveillance in Private Spaces' at the House Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Subcommittee, which she leads. In addition to her own photographs, Mace shared images of several unidentified women who she claims were also raped, trafficked and recorded.

'I would run through a brick wall to protect women and girls in South Carolina and to other potential victims,' Mace stated. 'I want you to know I have your back.'

This is not the first time Mace has spoken out regarding sexual assault, having spent her career tackling this issue through legislation.

A Political Career Dedicated to Social Change

In 2019, Mace campaigned to implement exceptions in South Carolina's six-week abortion ban. Although she clarified that she does not condone abortion, Mace vehemently believes rape and incest victims should be able to access the procedure. Turns out, her values come from personal, harrowing experiences. Mace revealed that she had been inappropriately touched in a swimming pool when she was 14 and raped at age 16. Mace argued that this impacted her severely, leading her to drop of out school. These testimonies shed a night new on Mace's childhood, which had been marked by obstacles and emotional turmoil.

Mace's Background: A Life Of Setbacks And Achievements

Mace was born on 4 December 1977, in the US Army installation Fort Bragg, in North Carolina. She was raised in the Lowcountry by Army General James E. Mace and Anne Mace, a retired teacher. After leaving Stratford High School at 17, she worked as a Waffle House waitress. In 1999, she became the first woman to graduate from The Citadel's Corps of Cadets, which was led by her father at the time. Mace earned a highschool diploma by taking courses at Trident Technical College and, in 2004, she obtained a master's degree in journalism and mass communication from The University of Georgia.

Mace has two teenage children, Elli and Miles, who she shared with her second ex husband, Curtis Jackson. The couple was married from 2004 to 2019. She had previously been married to lawyer and JAG Corps officer Chris Niemiec from 1999 to 2002.

Mace was elected to Congress in 2021, receiving an overwhelming 97% approval rating from conservative voters in South Caroline according to her government website. SHortly after, she became engaged to Bryant but the couple split in 2023 before tying the knot. In her most recent appearance, she accused him of sexual misconduct and taking pornographic photographs without her consent.

From Tech Innovator to Accused Rapist: Meet Patrick Bryant

A successful tech entrepreneur, Bryant seemed to have it all prior to Mace's allegations. Having founded several thriving businesses, including CODE/+/TRUST, Go To Team and Teamphoria, he currently leads the Harbor Entrepreneur Center. In addition to being a full-time CEO, he works at the SC Department of Workforce & Employment Workforce Review Committee and serves as a Trustee for Trident Tech. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Mass Communications and is part of their 15th class of Liberty Fellowship. He was also named a Riley Fellow by Furman University.

Unsurprisingly, Bryant denies Mace's accusations and has been doing so since the start of the year.

Bryant Speaks Out Regarding Mace's Accusations

After Mace first accused him in February, Bryant made a statement to News 4, expressing his heartbreak and confusion at the allegations.

'Nancy and I were in a relationship for 3 years and engaged to marry each other,' Bryant said. 'I loved and believed in her, which is why the betrayal and lies are especially hurtful. I strongly deny all of her criminal allegations and take this matter very seriously. I am prepared to fully cooperate with any legal proceedings to clear my name and set the record straight.'

Following Mace's statements on Tuesday, Bryant has doubled down on his claims, writing on Facebook:

I categorically deny the false and outrageous claims made by Nancy Mace. I have never raped anyone. I have never hidden cameras. I have never harmed any woman. These accusations are not just...

Though Bryant denies any involvement, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has confirmed that it has been investigating Mace's allegations since 2023.

Additionally, Mace has reportedly filed a lawsuit against one of the men she accused, claiming he had defamed her. Though it is unclear whether this is the same man, one of the accused has launched a lawsuit against her as well. Mace is not expected to back down without a fight, however, as she's spent her career fighting assault and trafficking.

Journalism And Testimonies: Mace's Early Career

Among other social issues, Mace has primarily focused on tackling human trafficking, wasteful government spending, conservation efforts, cybersecurity measures and providing job training for underprivileged communities. Some of the laws she has helped implement include the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act and the Human Trafficking Prevention Act of 2022. Her acolytes include the 2021 Club for Growth Defender of Economic Freedom Award, the 2023 White Coat Waste Warrior Award and the Champion Award from Palmetto Goodwill.

In addition to her work as a lawmaker, Mace has experience in the media and journalism sectors. Mace is a successful author, sharing her experiences and insight in a 2001 book titled 'In The Company of Men: A Woman at The Citadel,' published by Simon & Schuster. Before becoming a politician, she dove into current affairs through her news site, FITSNews, which she co-owned from 2007 to 2013. After a failed Senate run in 2014, she became a campaign director for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential bid.

Mace's decision to publicly disclose her alleged abuse—and to show censored images as evidence—has the potential to change how the US tackles surveillance and sexual violence. However, Mace's approach raises a concerning question—is this brave advocacy, or a dangerous politicisation of unresolved allegations? Regardless of where one stands, it is clear Mace's case is challenging the way we view victims, highlighting how power and influence offer no protection against sexual violence and abuse.