Since making their first public appearance as a couple in September 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has captivated fans.

A perfect mix of fame, fortune, and undeniable chemistry, the romance between the NFL star and the pop icon has kept audiences hooked. But as their bond grows stronger, a new question has taken centre stage: Are they about to get engaged?

Recent events have fuelled speculation, with many convinced that Swift and Kelce are on the verge of taking the next big step. Here's a closer look at the signs suggesting an engagement could be just around the corner.

A Peculiar Hand Gesture Raises Eyebrows

On 17 January 2025, the US singer and songwriter sparked engagement rumours after an evening out at the upscale Nobu restaurant in New York City. The singer was spotted dining with her parents and close friend Ashley Avignone, but it wasn't the dinner that caught everyone's attention—it was her hand.

As Swift exited the car, she held her right hand at a peculiar angle, seemingly trying to showcase her fingers. Fans quickly took to social media to speculate that Swift may be sporting an engagement ring. 'Traditionally, these bands are thought of as a 'pre-engagement ring' as they signify devotion or 'promise' for a future engagement,' one fan wrote on X (Formerly Twitter).

For those in the know, Taylor has worn the infinity symbol before, particularly during her Folklore era, when she wore an infinity bracelet gifted to her by her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Could the same symbol now signify something more significant with Travis Kelce?

Family Blessings and Quiet Rumours

However, this is not the first time rumours of an engagement between Swift and Kelce have surfaced. In late 2023, a source close to Travis Kelce further fueled the fire when they told Page Six that Kelce had asked Swift's father, Scott Swift, for his blessing to propose. According to the insider, Scott gave his wholehearted approval.

Speculation intensified when other sources hinted that an engagement could be imminent in the summer of 2024.

Though Kelce has yet to confirm the rumours, the couple's loved ones have been more than willing to offer their thoughts. However, Travis's mother, Donna Kelce, told CNN that while she wasn't privy to any engagement news, she fully supported her son's happiness.

Meanwhile, Kelce's team-mate Harrison Butker openly expressed his hope for a wedding and a family soon. 'I was a little nervous to meet Taylor Swift. So maybe I am a Swiftie if I was nervous to meet her. But it was a great experience, and I can't say enough great things about her. I hope they get married and start a family!' he said during an interview.

Public Displays of Affection and Promising Gifts

Swift and Kelce's relationship has been anything but private, but every time the couple step out in public, they leave enough speculations behind.

In December 2023, Kelce reportedly gifted Swift a stunning $175,000 jewellery collection to celebrate her 35th birthday. This grand gesture raised speculation, and many wondered whether it was a prelude to a much bigger commitment.

According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, the couple's interactions during a recent press conference had hidden details about their private affairs. Inbaal told a news website that Kelce's response to a reporter's question about a potential proposal seemed to hint that something was indeed brewing.

'When Travis answers with a joke and says, 'Wouldn't you like to know – watch his face! He nods,' Inbaal said. 'Travis might be joking with his words, but he's nodding his head. An engagement is doubtlessly on the table.'

The Tarot Cards Speak

Not just a fan of reading between the lines, Inbaal also turned to her tarot cards to interpret the future of Swift and Kelce's relationship. According to the 'VII Chariot' Tarot card, there is a strong indication of a public proposal on the horizon.

However, the psychic believes that the couple has already privately exchanged their vows and is simply waiting for the right moment to reveal their engagement to the public.

Adding to the fever dream, Swift was spotted wearing a necklace with a T-shaped pendant at a Chiefs game. Some have interpreted this as a subtle nod to Kelce's initials. Many fans believe this is the same chain Swift wore on her thigh during the 2025 Grammys.

Is It Happening Soon?

With so many signs on the cards pointing to an engagement, swifties are looking forward to their wildest dreams turning into reality soon.

Whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already engaged or waiting for the right moment to share the news, we must agree that their relationship has reached a serious turn. Meanwhile, all we can do is keep hoping that their romance reaches its next chapter—and we will witness Taylor with a rock on her finger.