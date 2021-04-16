Justin Theroux has set the record straight on those rumours about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston, three years after they announced their divorce.

The "Leftovers" star shed light on the split in his cover interview for the latest issue of Esquire magazine. He denied reports that they broke up because they disagreed on where they want to settle down. She wanted to live in Los Angeles, but he in New York.

"That's a narrative that is not true, for the most part. Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them," Theroux said.

"That whole 'This person likes rock 'n' roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!' That's just not the case. It's an oversimplification," he added but declined to elaborate.

Despite the divorce, he and Aniston remain friends. In 2019, he shared a photo of his ex-wife on Instagram and greeted her on her birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B."

Likewise, they mourned the death of their adopted dog together. He also spent Thanksgiving 2019 with her in Los Angeles. Suffice to say, their split was amicable and as the actor put it, it was not "dramatic."

"I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text," Theroux said when asked if he and Aniston are on "good terms."

"Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship," he added.

The 49-year old said that he and "The Morning Show" actress may be separated, but they can still "bring each other joy and friendship." He said she makes him "laugh very, very hard" and that "she's a hilarious person." He acknowledged that personally "it would be a loss" if they were not in contact and he would like to "think the same for her."

Theroux and Aniston married in 2015 and they announced their divorce in February 2018. He has been single since the separation. Prior to the "Friends" star, he was in a 14-year-relationship with costume designer Heidi Bivens.