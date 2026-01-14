For nearly a decade, a specific villain dominated social media feeds with withering glares, impeccable comic timing, and a disdain for the mundane. The face was instantly recognisable to millions of digital spectators and Disneyland visitors, yet the person behind the heavy regal makeup remained a mystery.

Now, the performer responsible for revitalising one of cinema's most notorious antagonists is stepping into the spotlight as herself, shedding the cape to reveal the method behind the magic.

Unmasking The Talent Behind The Viral Villainy

Sabrina Von B spent eight years transforming into Disney's most formidable characters. Between the ages of 18 and 26, she portrayed a rogue's gallery of antagonists, including Maleficent, Agatha Harkness, and Lady Tremaine. But what really put her on the map was her time playing the Evil Queen from Snow White. That role grabbed everyone's attention. Her sharp wit turned a traditionally feared character into a fan favourite, creating a unique comedic subgenre within the park environment.

'It was a dream getting to do my own spin on a character that really wasn't popular or viral or well-known before videos of me really started going around,' the 27-year-old tells People magazine. 'I read a lot of comments about people saying they would've never loved this character, but now it is their favourite character.'

Guests would frequently search the park for her, smartphones at the ready, hoping to capture a scathing interaction. Von B became an expert at improvising. She knew exactly how to deliver lines that felt wickedly villainous but still kept the mood fun and playful. In one memorable instance, she informed guests that she was wearing no makeup and that her appearance was 'all natural'. In another viral moment, when a guest shouted 'La Bruja' (the witch), she instantly corrected them with 'La Reina' (the queen).

'That really was an honour to be able to bring a Disney villain to life, and also not be evil, but put a more comical spin on it and create joy for people and make people smile; all while being a villain, it was very rewarding,' she explains.

The Gruelling Physical Reality of Theme Park Performance

While the clips on TikTok looked effortless, the reality of the performance was physically taxing. Von B noted that the role was 'physically demanding' due to the heavy costumes and the stifling California heat. To maintain the queen's imposing stature required athletic endurance and rigorous preparation.

'Preparing mentally, hydrating for the job, making sure your skin is up to par, making sure you sleep, eating enough the night before to have energy to do such a demanding role,' she says, detailing the hidden labour of the job. 'Flipping that cape day in and day out was not easy.'

Her transformation involved a specific ritual to dissociate from her shy personality and embody the regal arrogance of the character. This process included facial callisthenics to perfect the sneer. 'Lift the eyebrows, cackle, put on the makeup, do some exercises to get the body and face ready, and then put on the costume. 'That's when the real transformation starts,' she notes. 'I would walk up to the set, take a few seconds behind the door, let my face drop into the Evil Queen and just open the door and not look back.'

Juggling Viral Fame and a Day Job

Von B didn't become a household name overnight. It happened in bursts. It began with a single YouTube video in 2019, but things really took off in 2021 when clips of her performance started circulating again online. All that sudden attention made things a bit complicated between her and the company she worked for. Disney parks rely heavily on the immersion of their characters, and the virality threatened to break that illusion.

'With Disney, it is a bit scary because they want to protect the magic, and in the comments, people were trying to get my identity,' she admits. 'It is scary because Disney wants to protect the magic, and I'll say that I protected the magic all the way until the end, and I never came out publicly and said, like, "This is me," or anything until they ultimately let me go.'

It was only after her departure that she posted a video confirming her identity, which quickly amassed over 6.5 million views.

Emotional Fan Connections And Broadway Ambitions

The impact of her ten

ure extended far beyond short video clips. Von B recalled a fan saving money to travel from Japan specifically to meet her. She also watched a young guest grow from an infant to an eight-year-old girl, who would visit annually dressed in a miniature Evil Queen costume.

'Over the span of my eight years, I got to see this mother and daughter almost every year,' she recalls. 'I'm very grateful that these parents allow me to be a part of their child's life, and they love how I am with them, and it's really an honour.'

Surprisingly, Von B describes herself as shy, noting that the character served as a vessel for confidence she did not naturally possess. 'It's so lovely to be such a confident character for little girls and little boys to look up to,' she says. 'It also helps and helps me as a person really grow, and that spark that the Queen has in her, it lives in me.'

Looking ahead, the viral performer is aiming for the stage, with hopes of joining a national tour or a Broadway production.

'Now I'm learning how to live outside of the mouse, and I am super excited for what is next in my career,' she concludes.