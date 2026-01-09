Rapper Fetty Wap, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, walked out of federal prison this week after serving three years of a six-year sentence for drug trafficking.

The 34-year-old rapper's release marks a dramatic turn in a story that saw him plummet from earning millions with chart-topping hits to smuggling cocaine and heroin across state lines. Maxwell's legal team said his downfall was driven by financial pressure, made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic and the hit it dealt to his income.

From 'Trap Queen' to Financial Collapse

Maxwell shot to fame in 2015 with 'Trap Queen,' a breakout single that climbed to No 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100. More hits followed, including 'My Way,' 'Again,' and '679' from his self-titled debut album, helping turn him into a global name and earning him two Grammy nominations in 2016.

But even at the height of his success, money was reportedly going out as fast as it came in. Maxwell was said to be spending about £111,000 ($150,000) a month on several apartments in New Jersey, Miami, and Los Angeles.

At his peak, he had earned an estimated £16.3 million ($22 million), largely from streaming and high-paying appearances that could bring in as much as £271,000 ($365,000) for a single show.

When the pandemic forced venues to close and touring money disappeared, Maxwell could not keep up with the lifestyle he had been funding. His lawyers said the squeeze pushed him into drug trafficking in early 2020, claiming he saw it as a short-term way to bring in fast cash and then get out.

The Drug Conspiracy and Federal Charges

Federal agents arrested Maxwell in October 2021 at Citi Field, just before he was due to perform at Rolling Loud. He was taken into custody alongside five co-defendants, all accused of being part of a large distribution operation.

Prosecutors alleged the group moved more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020, with sales stretching across Long Island and New Jersey.

The group allegedly moved the drugs using the US Postal Service and cars fitted with hidden compartments. Investigators said the shipments were brought in from the West Coast, stored on Long Island, and then passed along to dealers for distribution.

Investigators seized approximately £1.1 million ($1.5 million) in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, and multiple firearms during the yearlong investigation. Maxwell pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grammes or more of cocaine, receiving his six-year sentence in May 2023.

Early Release and Plans for Community Impact

Maxwell was released from a low-security prison in Sandstone, Minnesota, and will serve the remainder of his sentence on home confinement until 8 November 2026.

Footage shared by his sister and manager, Divinity Maxwell-Butts, showed the rapper smiling in a 'Legends Prevail' sweater. His publicist, Abesi Manyando, confirmed Maxwell is 'in a focused, grounded place', with priorities centred on family, fatherhood, and community service.

The rapper, who lost his left eye to congenital glaucoma as an infant, announced plans to support at-risk youth and expand vision care access for children.

'I'm committed to moving forwards with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most,' Maxwell stated, thanking fans for their continued support throughout his incarceration.