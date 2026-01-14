The silence is finally broken for millions of fans across the globe. Confirmation of the BTS 2026 World Tour has officially arrived, signalling the return of the pop titans to the stadium circuit after years away from the stage.

The official dates are out, and the schedule is massive. The tour starts in Goyang this April and runs all the way until March 2027, with over 80 confirmed dates spanning North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, alongside promised additions for the Middle East and Japan. For those hoping to witness the spectacle, the battle for entry begins long before the first ticket is scanned.

Why Securing a Weverse ARMY Membership Is Crucial for Presale Access

The days of simply logging onto a ticketing site and grabbing a seat are effectively over for high-demand acts. With HYBE and Weverse running the show together, the Weverse ARMY Membership has effectively become the main gateway for getting BTS tickets.

You need to stop viewing this membership as just a digital souvenir. It is basically a requirement now for anyone who wants priority access. The system puts official members at the front of the line, letting them into presale rounds days before the rest of the crowd gets a chance.

History shows that general sales inventory is either non-existent or severely limited. Non-members who gamble on waiting for the public on-sale often find themselves empty-handed, with BigHit Music now shifting focus to presale registration deadlines and making sure membership and ticketing accounts are ready before sales begin.

Navigating Membership Tiers for Different Locations

Not all memberships function globally. A specific US ARMY membership is required for BTS concerts held in the United States, and fans can register for this using any valid US address, which can include a hotel address if they are travelling from abroad.

The Japanese leg of the tour operates under a strictly separate ticketing system, requiring a dedicated Japan Membership. For fans targeting shows in Europe, South Korea, Canada, and most of Asia, the standard Global Membership is sufficient.

Weverse sends notifications before memberships expire to make renewal straightforward. Be careful not to purchase the Digital Membership by mistake—this tier is just an add-on for things like translations and monthly posts and does not give you any ticket benefits.

What To Expect for Ticket Prices and VIP Packages

Getting your money ready is just as important as knowing when to log in. BTS tickets are famously pricey, so you need a clear idea of costs before budgeting.

Based on past tours and current industry trends, face-value prices for upper-level seats should start somewhere between £60 ($75) and £120 ($150). Mid-level seating is projected to range from £160 ($200) to £285 ($350), whilst fans hoping for floor seats or lower-level views should expect to pay between £285 ($350) and £490 ($600).

VIP packages will likely set you back anywhere from £570 ($700) to £980 ($1,200), if not more. Those bundles usually come with extras like soundcheck access, limited-edition merch, or photo ops.

Be very wary of the secondary market. Prices tend to explode the moment tickets land on resale sites, and it is not uncommon for floor seats and premium spots to climb to £1,225 ($1,500) or even £2,450 ($3,000) or higher, depending on the venue and how desperate fans are for those specific seats.

How To Activate Your Membership on Weverse Shop

Acquiring the membership is a precise digital process. Fans must navigate to the Global Membership section within the Weverse Shop and input their details with care, with PayPal the most common payment method for international fans, though Eximbay (for direct credit cards) is also available depending on your currency settings.

When you click to pay, a new window pops up asking you to log in. Using a saved Visa card usually processes faster for international purchases, and once you punch in your OTP, the purchase goes through.

Your Weverse ARMY Membership kicks in immediately, meaning you do not have to wait for a physical card. You can now register for presales, get exclusive notifications, and get first dibs on specific merch drops.

What To Do After Securing Membership

The work does not end with the purchase. After activating membership, fans must closely monitor official Weverse notices, where HYBE shares presale schedules and registration details.

Ticket limits differ by region and venue, usually allowing at least two tickets per account. Once presale registration is completed, eligible members receive a presale code required for ticket booking.

On the day of the sale, fans should log in early using the same Weverse-linked account on the ticketing platform to ensure their priority status is recognised. Miss that window, and you are back to fighting with the general public for whatever scraps are left—if any remain at all.