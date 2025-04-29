As their wedding day approaches, Travis Hunter, the Colorado Buffaloes sensation and second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and his fiancée Leanna Lenee seem to be going as steady as ever. Having gotten together through a fortunate DM, the couple has recently faced scrutiny due to perceived 'unsupportive' behaviour on Lenee's part. However, they appear unperturbed, appearing in each other's TikToks and posting about their extravagant dates and presents— namely, a Rolex for Hunter and a Tesla Model X for Lenee. Here's what we know about the English-born beauty and her relationship with the NFL star.

Beauty And Brains: Meet Leanna Lenee

Lenee, 23, was born on 24 November 2001, which makes her a Sagittarius and around two years older than Hunter. Lenee was born and initially raised in the outskirts of London, England, and moved to Savannah, Georgia, at the age of 10. Ethnically, Lenee is believed to be Black, Filipino and Mexican.

She attended Kennesaw State University, graduating with her bachelor's degree in 2022. Impressively, Lenee completed her four-year scheme in just two years. It is believed she studied English education and business administration, though this is unconfirmed.

Though they now have a whirlwind romance, her romance with Hunter had a rocky start.

Love Sparks Through A Ghosted DM

Hunter and Lenee have reportedly known each other since she was 19 and he was attending high school in Georgia and Collin's High. Hunter shared in a video that he first reached out to Lenee via Instagram. After two months, Lenee finally replied, initially only intending to be friends. Things changed when Hunter accompanied her to a friend's birthday party, which Lenee did not want to attend solo. According to Hunter they have been 'in love ever since then.' Still, the couple's happiness has been consistently questioned by eagle-eyed fans.

The Viral Standing Ovation Controversy

The couple's relationship was scrutinised at the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Viral clips showed that Hunter's supporters stood up after his win while Lenee remained seated. On a Twitch stream, Hunter defended his overwhelmed fianceé, saying: 'She's still sleeping, she's slumped. You know when you're hurt but you just cry yourself to sleep [...] She drunk, like, an OD amount tonight for no reason.' Unfortunately, an old video of Lenee's would only fuel the hate lobbied against the couple.

Old Video Sparks Cheating Rumours

Lenee's faithfulness was also put under scrutiny, fuelled by a video where she stated that Hunter wasn't her 'type' before their relationship began. Lenee later clarified that she meant she had believed Hunter was in a relationship at the time of his first DM. 'I don't do home wrecking,' she said in an emotional TikTok video. 'I'm not a side piece. [...] I would never do that to another woman because I would never want it done to me.'

Nowadays, Lenee co-runs their channel, Travis and Lenee, which has 110,000 subscribers. In it, they share mukbangs, vlogs about their adventures and even their engagement celebrations. Lenee's most recent video features her wedding dress shopping. Though they keep their photos and lives more private following the controversies, Hunter and Lenee continue to stand as a united front.