Stefon Diggs, 31, has come under fire after a viral video showed him enjoying a boat ride with several women while dating rapper Cardi B, 32. The video is spreading just as the wide receiver misses the New England Patriots' organised team activities (OTAs). NFL fans have been left disappointed by his absence, while eagle-eyed Cardi stans are rasing their eyebrows at his behaviour. The NFL star and the rapper began dating earlier this year and had been together on the boat on which the video was filmed. As a new member of the New England Patriots, the viral clip of Diggs has sparked c​​oncerns in the NFL community, with many questioning his ability to integrate into the team.

Sun, Beauties And Questionable Behaviour: The Viral Video

The now-viral video that surfaced over the Memorial Day weekend stars a shirtless Diggs drinking an unidentified pink drink while chatting and laughing with a group of bikini-clad women. In one incriminating moment, one of the women places a hand on his chest, pulls at his scarf and touches his face. Another takes his hand while she jumps along to the music. Though neither Diggs nor Cadi have addressed the video, his team has made a statement on the subject, confirming they are aware of the incident.

New England Patriots Coach Speaks Out About the Clip

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel publicly addressed the wide receiver's behaviour as well as his absence on Wednesday.

'It's something that we're aware of,' he stated during a media briefing at the team's voluntary practice session. 'Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field.'

'We're hoping that with our time here on the field today, when we don't have a script and we're on the call-it periods, that we're making great decisions,' Vrabel added. 'The message will be the same for all our players.'

Above all, Vrabel maintained he would prioritise discretion and privacy for his team, stating: 'Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club.'

Despite Diggs' recent absence, he was at practice last week and has been seen around the field during the offseason program, even as he recovers from a orn ACL tear sustained while playing against the Houston Texans in October. His tenacity is unsurprising, as the NFL star has built an empire through his enormous talent and relentless work ethic, achieving massive deals across big-name teams and brands.

Diggs' Net Worth And Wealth: Where Does It Come From?

Diggs' legendary NFL run has gone strong for a decade. He played college football for the Maryland Terrapins until 2015, when he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. Earlier this year, he signed a three-year contract with the New England Patriots.

The contract is worth £47,144,305 ($63,500,000). It includes a £8,909,160 ($12,000,000) signing bonus and £18,560,750 ($25,000,000) guaranteed, with an average annual salary of $21,166,667. In 2025, he will earn a base salary of £2,153,047 ($2,900,000), receive a $12,000,000 signing bonus, and get a $200,000 workout bonus. His cap hit will be £6,459,141 ($8,700,000), and the dead cap value will be £12,324,338 ($16,600,000). In 2022, Forbes recognised Diggs as one of the highest-paid athletes.

Though Diggs is best known for his NFL career, that is not the sole source of his wealth—the star player has earned £1.86 million ($2.5 million) from endorsements. Such brands include Activision Blizzard, Beats Electronics, Snickers, Mars, Marvel Entertainment, Jordan Brand, Nike, Old Spice, Procter & Gamble, and Verizon Communications, among others. Though a combination of sponsorships and an enormous NFL salary, Diggs has amassed a net worth of £44 million ($60 million).

Diggs has also found success outside of work, appearing besotted with his new partner despite recent scrutiny.

Love Under the Limelight: Diggs And Cardi's New Romance

Rumours of the couple's courtship began in October 2024, further fueled by a sighting of them together at a nightclub in February 2025. While on Instagram Live on 11 April, Diggs revealed he was dating someone, with fans quickly assuming this was Cardi. On 27 April, she likewise mentioned she was with a 'gorgeous' man who loved her 'from head to toe' while on an X Spaces broadcast.

Fans got their unofficial confirmation in early May when Cardi and Diggs were seen going to a Met Gala after-party almost at the same time. On 13 May, the couple confirmed their status by appearing together at the fourth game in the Knicks-Celtics playoff series, during which they did not shy away from heartwarming displays of affection.

As Diggs enters a fresh chapter of his career with the New England Patriots, his personal life is drawing as much attention as his athletic potential. While the recent viral video has raised eyebrows and sparked debate, it also underscores the scrutiny that comes with fame, both in sport and celebrity romance. Though he may choose not to address the video directly, Diggs' next moves will be critical in appeasing both Cardi and Patriots fans. As he recovers from his injury and returns to the field, Diggs will have to prove his focus, discipline, and commitment can match his undeniable talent, in and out of the field.