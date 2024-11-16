Boxing legend Mike Tyson has faced numerous challenges in his life, but few have been as heart-wrenching as the loss of his four-year-old daughter, Exodus, in a freak accident in 2009. Despite his reputation as one of the toughest figures in sports, this tragedy brought the heavyweight champion to his knees, leaving a lasting impact on him and his family.

The Devastating Accident That Took Exodus' Life

Exodus Tyson, the youngest of Mike Tyson's children at the time, was tragically involved in a horrifying accident at their Phoenix, Arizona home. On May 25, 2009, the child was found unconscious on the family's treadmill. A power cord attached to the machine had become wrapped around her neck, resulting in accidental strangulation.

According to Sgt. Andy Hill of the Phoenix Police Department, "We believe the child was on the treadmill, but it was not running at the time. She might have been playing like it was." Despite being rushed to the hospital and placed on life support, Exodus passed away later that day.

Tyson, who was in Los Angeles at the time, immediately flew home upon hearing the news. In an emotional interview after the incident, he described his initial reaction: "My first instinct was to grab my gun and go crazy. I couldn't handle it." However, he credited his family and faith for helping him navigate the immense grief.

READ MORE: 'Please Don't Hit Me': How Mike Tyson Allegedly Caught His First Wife In Bed With Brad Pitt

Tyson's Seven Children: A Look Into Their Lives

Mike Tyson is the father of seven children, whom he shares with four different women. His children have taken diverse paths in life, reflecting the complexities of their father's journey and his influence on their lives.

Mikey Tyson : Born in 1990 to Tyson's then-girlfriend Kimberly Scarborough, Mikey is Tyson's eldest child. She has recently ventured into music, releasing her debut single, Love Me Again, in October 2024. Mikey has worked to maintain a close relationship with her father after his release from prison in the 1990s.

: Born in 1990 to Tyson's then-girlfriend Kimberly Scarborough, Mikey is Tyson's eldest child. She has recently ventured into music, releasing her debut single, Love Me Again, in October 2024. Mikey has worked to maintain a close relationship with her father after his release from prison in the 1990s. Ramsey Tyson : Known for their bravery and openness, Ramsey, born Rayna, came out as transgender and is a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Ramsey has shared that Tyson has been supportive of their journey, forgiving past missteps with public misgendering.

: Known for their bravery and openness, Ramsey, born Rayna, came out as transgender and is a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Ramsey has shared that Tyson has been supportive of their journey, forgiving past missteps with public misgendering. Amir Tyson : Amir, born in 1997, has built a successful career as a sports journalist. He proudly documented Tyson's recent fight with Jake Paul and shared his enthusiasm on social media, showcasing his father's enduring legacy.

: Amir, born in 1997, has built a successful career as a sports journalist. He proudly documented Tyson's recent fight with Jake Paul and shared his enthusiasm on social media, showcasing his father's enduring legacy. Miguel Tyson : Miguel, who tragically discovered his sister Exodus during the accident, has kept a relatively low profile. He is now pursuing studies in Psychology and Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California. Per Parade, Miguel has channelled his experiences into focusing on personal growth and education.

: Miguel, who tragically discovered his sister Exodus during the accident, has kept a relatively low profile. He is now pursuing studies in Psychology and Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California. Per Parade, Miguel has channelled his experiences into focusing on personal growth and education. Milan Tyson : A rising tennis prodigy, Milan is training with Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, and has already launched her own activewear line, Milan Miyla, in 2021. Tyson often expresses pride in Milan's achievements, as he remarked in an interview, "Our whole life has changed over tennis. Watching her grow has taught me so much more."

: A rising tennis prodigy, Milan is training with Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, and has already launched her own activewear line, Milan Miyla, in 2021. Tyson often expresses pride in Milan's achievements, as he remarked in an interview, "Our whole life has changed over tennis. Watching her grow has taught me so much more." Morocco Tyson: The youngest of Tyson's children, born in 2009, is described as a calm and sweet child. Morocco has largely stayed out of the public eye, reflecting the family's effort to shield him from media attention.

READ MORE: Mike Tyson At 58: Why His Fight With Jake Paul Features Shorter Rounds And Heavier Gloves

Coping With the Loss of Exodus

The loss of Exodus remains a pivotal moment in Tyson's life. Shortly after the tragedy, Tyson married his long-time partner, Lakiha Spicer, in a private ceremony. The couple has since focused on building a strong foundation for their family.

Tyson often shares how the memory of Exodus motivates him to cherish his time with his children and appreciate life's fleeting nature. He has described his children as his "biggest source of strength," enabling him to navigate through grief and personal challenges.

Tyson's life, marked by triumphs in the ring and tragedies at home, is a testament to his resilience and growth as both an athlete and a father. Through his family, Tyson continues to find purpose, proving that even in the face of unimaginable loss, the love and bond of family endure.