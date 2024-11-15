Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion and one of boxing's most controversial figures, has shared numerous anecdotes from his dramatic personal life. Among them is the extraordinary claim that he once found his first wife, actress Robin Givens, in bed with Hollywood star Brad Pitt. Tyson's retelling of the incident continues to captivate fans, offering a glimpse into the chaotic period surrounding his brief marriage to Givens.

Mike Tyson and Robin Givens married in February 1988, but their union was marred by accusations of violence and instability. According to The Sun, Givens filed for divorce just a year later, citing fears for her safety and alleging domestic abuse. Their tumultuous relationship ended in annulment in 1989, but not before Tyson claimed he caught her having an affair with Brad Pitt.

Tyson's Account: A Moment of Shock

In his memoir Undisputed Truth and interviews, Tyson has vividly described the moment he discovered Pitt with Givens. According to Marca, Tyson admitted he continued visiting Givens during their separation, saying, "I was due a divorce, but every day I would go to her house to have sex with her."

On one of these visits, Tyson claims to have encountered Pitt in an intimate situation with Givens. "You had to see the look on his face," Tyson said in an interview. "He looked like he was ready to receive his last rites." Tyson also recalled Pitt pleading, "Dude, don't hit me, don't hit me," and described the actor as appearing "stoned out of his gourd."

Robin Givens has denied Tyson's version of events, offering a different account during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Givens stated that while Tyson did catch her with Pitt, they were simply in a car returning from a screening. "That never happened," she said of Tyson's claim that they were in bed together.

A Fight of Generations: Tyson vs. Paul

As Tyson reflects on his past, he continues to make headlines, this time for his highly anticipated bout against Jake Paul. The fight, taking place on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is one of the most talked-about events in recent memory. According to USA Today, the match was initially postponed due to Tyson's health issues but is now set to stream exclusively on Netflix.

The fight will consist of eight two-minute rounds and features special rules to accommodate Tyson's age of 58. While some debate its legitimacy, the clash between the legendary boxer and the 27-year-old social media star-turned-boxer is expected to draw millions of viewers.