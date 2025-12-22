James Ransone's name is in headlines this week as a result of his unfortunate death at the age of 46. His passing was confirmed after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled that the actor died by suicide in Los Angeles, with TMZ first reporting the news.

Best known for his work on The Wire, Ransone left behind a body of work that earned respect across television and film, alongside a private life shared with his wife and children.But just how well do we know James Ransone?

Early Life And Career

Born in Baltimore in 1979, Ransone attended the Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson, Maryland, from 1993 to 1997. He first gained attention co-starring in the 2002 teen drama Ken Park, which led to his breakthrough role a year later. Ransone appeared in 12 episodes of HBO's The Wire, portraying dock worker turned petty criminal Chester 'Ziggy' Sobotka in the show's second season.

His work on The Wire placed him within one of television's most acclaimed dramas, created by David Simon. Ransone later reunited with Simon on Generation Kill, appearing in all seven episodes as real-life marine Corporal Josh Ray Person alongside Alexander Skarsgård. In more recent years, he reached a global audience with his role as Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two, acting alongside Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy.

News of his death prompted a number of tributes from fans and fellow actors across social media. Fellow actor François Arnaud wrote on Instagram, 'RIP James Ransone. Unique actor that I was continuously impressed and inspired by.'

Marriage And Family Life

Ransone was married to Jamie McPhee, who is not an actor and remained largely outside the public eye. According to social media posts, the couple married at Rosewood Beach on Lake Michigan in 2017, choosing a ceremony that reflected their preference for privacy. Together, they had two children, Jack and Violet, and deliberately kept their family life away from public scrutiny.

Following his death, McPhee spoke publicly for the first time with a personal message shared on social media. Alongside a photograph from her pregnancy, she wrote, 'I told you I have loved you 1000 times before, and I know I will love you again. You told me – I need to be more like you, and you need to be more like me – and you were so right.' She added, 'Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts – you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.'

Reflections On Acting

Ransone spoke candidly about his work and mental state in a 2016 Interview magazine feature. Discussing the emotional toll of certain roles, he said he would 'wrestle with the catharsis of acting'. He added, 'Some of the characters I play are not likable, so I find myself living in a lot of unlikable skin, and as a result of that, I don't always feel good.'

Personal Struggles And Past Trauma

In 2021, Ransone disclosed that he had been sexually abused by a former tutor who worked in Maryland public schools, as reported by the Baltimore Sun. He stated on Instagram that the abuse contributed to later substance abuse issues and struggles with alcohol and heroin addiction. Page Six later reported that he formally reported the abuse in 2020, but authorities declined to pursue criminal charges.