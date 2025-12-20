As the investigation into the murder of teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez continues, with D4vd named as a suspect, online sleuths have intensified their monitoring of the artist's activity. This time, they flagged a 'distasteful' move: he is reportedly still selling merchandise to fans online.

In a Reddit discussion, users noted a holiday sale on D4vd's website. However, while the majority of the commenters dislike D4vd's obsession with death and are convinced he had a role in Celeste's death, the holiday sale was not what it seemed.

D4vd Merch

It was observed that although the online store lists D4vd merchandise and displays holiday shipping messages, no items are actually available for purchase. A commentator said 'this is automatic, and you cannot buy anything from the store. It appears like you can purchase something, but you can't. This is just a message for all artists under his label'.

D4vd remains signed to Interscope following the viral success of his song 'Romantic Homicide'. However, the artist — like his cancelled tour dates — is currently inactive in press and promotional activities. The pause was initiated by the label, not D4vd or his management. He was due to release a deluxe album three months ago.

There's no confirmation as to why the holiday sale is up on the suspect's website, but it's speculated that it's an automated setup similar to other Interscope artists during holidays. Billie Eilish, an Interscope artist, had the same message during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To test it out, some Redditors attempted to buy a pair of shorts from D4vd's store. According to them, buying all sorts of items ultimately failed, even if users logged into their Shopify account to purchase. They also noted that the point-of-sale system has been disabled, so no transactions will push through.

Users Enraged With the Holiday Sale on a Suspect's Website

Though it has been repeatedly assured that the store is out of function, the holiday sale kept being visible has provoked the criticism of the people. Some Redditors referred to it as disgusting and distasteful, questioning the reason for a sale to still be live while D4vd is under a murder investigation. 'Disgusting..🤧 they need to shut this garbage down 😵‍💫'. Others joked about the legal fees Dv4d had to consider, with one account suggesting, 'He gotta pay them lawyers lol'.

Update on Celeste's Murder

The latest update on Celeste's case is that D4vd remains uncharged, much to the subreddit's dismay. While the artist is treated as a suspect, arrests have only been made of people who are not cooperating with the authorities for their statements. The LADP argued that it's because the medical examiner has yet to determine how Celeste died and how D4vd had a hand in her murder, although they have also said many times that they have evidence against the artist.

People were disappointed with the results, sharing that it's been months since Celeste's death, and no justice has been served yet.

Unfortunately, in November, it was announced that all findings related to the case are no longer going to be publicised, so Reddit communities have taken it upon themselves to sleuth online and find evidence against the 'Romantic Homicide' singer. It was subreddits that also found a disposed Tesla key near D4vd's home. Celeste's body was found in a Tesla car registered to the singer.