Cilia Flores, the wife of ousted Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, was captured by US forces on 3 January 2026 in a military operation that also seized her husband. Now 69, she faces indictment in New York on charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine importation.

Estimates place her net worth between £1.5 million ($2 million) and £3.7 million ($5 million), largely from public roles amid corruption claims. Prosecutors allege her involvement in Maduro's case centres on facilitating drug deals and accepting bribes, marking a dramatic fall for the former first lady.

From Lawyer to Political Powerhouse

Born on 15 October 1956 in Tinaquillo, Venezuela, Cilia Flores grew up in modest circumstances before studying law. She first gained prominence defending Hugo Chávez after his failed 1992 coup attempt, leading the team that secured his 1994 release from prison. That victory propelled her into politics as a founding member of Chávez's movement.

Elected to the National Assembly in 2000, she became its president from 2006 to 2011—the first woman to hold the role. Flores later served as attorney general from 2012 to 2013, overseeing legal affairs during a turbulent period.

She married Maduro in 2013, assuming the role of first lady after his election, and held seats in both the assembly and constituent body until early 2026. Throughout, she wielded influence in judicial and legislative circles, often described as a key advisor to Maduro.

Accusations in Maduro's Cocaine and Corruption Case

Flores features prominently in the US indictment unsealed after her capture, accused of aiding Maduro's alleged drug empire since at least 2004. Prosecutors claim she accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes around 2007 to arrange a meeting between a major trafficker and Venezuela's anti-drug office director.

This reportedly led to deals for monthly payoffs and £74,000 ($100,000) per cocaine flight for safe passage, with portions funnelling back to her. The charges detail her role in overseeing armed escorts for shipments and directing violence, including kidnappings, beatings, and murders against rivals or debtors.

Her nephews, Efraín Campos Flores and Franqui Flores de Freitas, were convicted in 2016 for plotting to import 800kg of cocaine into the US, serving 18 years before a 2022 prisoner swap.

On X, Mexican outlet La Jornada noted that 'Cilia Flores is accused of receiving bribes and operating armed networks alongside Maduro to protect cocaine trafficking'.

👩‍⚖️ Cilia Flores es acusada de recibir sobornos y de operar junto a Maduro redes armadas para proteger el tráfico de cocaína. pic.twitter.com/1wYfHhGvqL — La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) January 4, 2026

US officials say she helped weaponise state institutions for these operations.

Family Ties and Financial Scrutiny

Flores has three children from her first marriage and adopted one nephew. Critics have long alleged nepotism, with relatives holding government posts until scandals prompted removals in 2012, though some resurfaced elsewhere. Sanctions from the US, Canada, and others target her over regime ties, freezing assets and barring entry.

Her wealth estimates stem from salaries and assets, but investigations link family to luxury properties and unexplained funds. Recent US actions re-sanctioned her nephews for ongoing smuggling as per an X Post from Mario Nawfal.

🚨🇺🇸🇻🇪 U.S. HITS MADURO'S NEPHEWS AND OIL SMUGGLERS IN NEW SANCTIONS BLITZ



U.S. Treasury just dropped fresh sanctions on 3 nephews of Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, a shady businessman, 6 shipping companies, and their vessels for propping up Venezuela's regime and dodging oil… pic.twitter.com/KIfmq0Ja8C — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 11, 2025

As of 5 January 2026, Flores remains detained in New York, awaiting arraignment alongside Maduro. The case could expose more on Venezuela's elite networks, with implications for regional stability hardly a surprise given years of mounting pressure.

With potential life sentences looming if convicted, the proceedings may prompt defections among allies and bolster opposition efforts to rebuild democratic institutions.