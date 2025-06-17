Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly was reportedly rushed to hospital after suffering an 'overdose' in a North Carolina federal prison. His legal team has accused prison staff of attempting to murder him and suppress his knowledge of alleged internal corruption. The accusations were detailed in a newly filed court document, raising serious concerns about the singer's safety while incarcerated.

R. Kelly Allegedly Overdosed on Medications

According to a legal filing submitted on 17 June 2025, R. Kelly's attorneys claim that the Bureau of Prisons administered an excessive dosage of medication to the singer on 12 June.

The filing suggests the amount given was far greater than his usual prescription, causing him to feel dizzy and nearly lose consciousness.

He was taken to hospital the following day, on 13 June, after experiencing blurred vision and collapsing in his cell. The legal document alleges that he lost consciousness after crawling to the door for help.

Despite being under medical care, Kelly was reportedly removed from Duke University Hospital against doctors' recommendations, which his legal team argues further jeopardised his health.

Claims of Solitary Confinement and Retaliation

Kelly's lawyers state that shortly before the overdose, the singer was placed in solitary confinement without justification. This move followed an emergency motion his legal team filed accusing three prison officials of plotting to murder him.

The document also reveals that staff had allegedly accessed private communications between the singer and his legal representatives.

The legal team claims that the contents of these communications were used to manipulate witnesses and create leverage in ongoing legal proceedings.

They suggest that the overdose incident was part of a broader effort to silence Kelly and prevent him from exposing alleged corruption within the prison system.

Prison Staff Allegedly Solicited Inmate to Kill R. Kelly

Further alarming revelations in the filing involve allegations that prison staff encouraged other inmates to kill R. Kelly. One prisoner, Mikeal Glenn Stine, who is reportedly terminally ill, was named in the document.

According to the statement submitted by Kelly's lawyers, Stine was offered release in exchange for carrying out the murder.

Stine allegedly agreed but later backed out after speaking with Kelly. Instead, he warned the singer about the plot and identified the prison officials who had given the order. The legal filing claims that this was not an isolated incident and that other inmates may have been similarly approached.

Legal Team Demands Action

R. Kelly's lawyer, Beau Brindley, says his team is fighting to keep the singer alive and to reveal what he describes as 'institutional corruption' within the Bureau of Prisons. The legal team is now urging intervention from higher authorities, stating that the threats to Kelly's life are escalating.

Brindley insists that the situation reflects a serious abuse of power and that Kelly's incarceration has become a matter of survival rather than justice.

While no official response has been issued by the Bureau of Prisons, the allegations have reignited debate over prisoner rights and the treatment of high-profile inmates.

The court is expected to review the latest filing in the coming weeks as the legal battle over Kelly's treatment behind bars continues.