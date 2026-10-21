Vivek Ramaswamy is betting $4 million (£3 million) on a controversial attack ad featuring his Democratic rival Amy Acton's estranged mother, despite a growing backlash that has reached beyond party lines. One conservative commentator has already admitted the controversy changed his mind about voting for the Republican.

Jason Rantz, a conservative radio host appearing on CNN's NewsNight on 20 October, said he would previously have voted for Ramaswamy if he lived in Ohio. After learning the background to the advertisement, however, his position changed dramatically.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s attack ad targeting Amy Acton’s childhood trauma crosses every line of human decency.



The ad circulated without disclosing who was behind it. His campaign initially dodged responsibility, then Vivek admitted it was his and plans to spend $4 million to promote… pic.twitter.com/inRWAdQmcS — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) October 21, 2026

'After this, knowing the backstory, I wouldn't,' Rantz said, describing the ad as 'so unbelievably disgusting'.

His criticism lands at a critical moment in the Ohio governor's race. With early voting underway, Ramaswamy is pushing ahead with a campaign strategy that could energise supporters but risks alienating voters troubled by the use of an opponent's painful family history.

Jason Rantz Turns on Vivek Ramaswamy

Rantz's reaction was particularly striking because he acknowledged that he believed Ramaswamy had the potential to lead Ohio. He questioned whether the advertisement could succeed politically only if voters remained unaware of the history behind Acton's account of her childhood.

BREAKING: Vivek’s disgusting attack ad on Amy Acton is backfiring. People are showing up at town halls and holding him accountable for his disgusting exploitation of her childhood trauma.



Everyone needs to watch this. pic.twitter.com/bC5ti0ZdoY — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) October 21, 2026

Other conservative voices have also condemned the strategy. Former Ramaswamy rival Casey Putsch said he would vote for Acton following the controversy, while Meghan McCain called the advertisement 'dastardly', according to the Associated Press.

Donald Trump Jr, by contrast, shared the video online and urged people to watch it. The conflicting reactions reveal a split among conservative voices over whether the attack is effective campaigning or a damaging miscalculation.

Why Ramaswamy Is Spending $4 Million on the Ad

The one-minute video features Donna Arthur, Acton's estranged birth mother, accusing her daughter of lying about her upbringing and urging voters not to elect her.

The clip began circulating online on Monday, 19 October, initially without identifying its producer or financial backer. Conservative political blogger Walter Curt shared it, helping it spread across social media.

Ramaswamy's campaign later confirmed producing the video. Axios reported that sources close to the campaign said the ad had tested well with persuadable voters, prompting plans to spend $4 million (£3 million) promoting it statewide. The campaign began streaming the advertisement on Tuesday night.

Ramaswamy said Arthur was not paid to appear. His spokesperson, Connie Luck, meanwhile, called Acton a 'serial fabulist', an accusation made by the campaign that remains disputed.

Amy Acton's Brother Delivers Emotional Rebuke

The advertisement has reopened painful allegations about Acton's childhood, including her account of sexual abuse and neglect.

Acton has said she was abused by her stepfather, Cledith Arthur, when she was a child. Police and court records obtained by the Associated Press show that he was arrested and charged with rape in 1978. He pleaded not guilty and was subsequently indicted by a grand jury, but failed to appear for a court hearing. He later died without facing trial.

NEW: Amy Acton releases a rapid-response ad hitting back at Vivek Ramaswamy’s vile attack ad featuring her estranged mother.



The new ad features Acton’s brother recounting the horrific childhood sexual and physical abuse she endured while protecting him. https://t.co/uyKLiB9Azb — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 20, 2026

Acton and her brother, Philip Stearns, were removed from their mother's custody. Stearns condemned the use of their family history in the campaign, saying his sister had endured the worst of the abuse while trying to protect him.

'Shame on Vivek,' Stearns said in a response video released by Acton's campaign. He criticised the decision to turn his sister's childhood trauma into a political talking point.

Acton has also rejected attempts to dismiss her account, saying she will not normalise the suggestion that her experiences were merely something she was complaining about.

Polls Put the Political Stakes Into Focus

The controversy comes as the 3 November election approaches. A Marist Poll conducted from 15 to 18 October found Acton leading Ramaswamy by 50% to 43% among likely voters. The survey included 1,176 registered Ohio voters, with a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points among likely voters.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is facing backlash over an ad featuring his opponent Amy Acton’s estranged mother urging voters not to elect her.



Acton’s mother lost custody of her children after her husband was charged with sexually abusing Acton as a child. pic.twitter.com/kogvo4CRjU — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 20, 2026

The Associated Press reported that more than 676,000 Ohioans had already cast ballots, underscoring the urgency of the final campaign stretch.

The video has also raised questions about political advertising transparency because it initially circulated without identifying its sponsor. Whether its online distribution violated Ohio disclosure rules has not been established.

Ramaswamy is pressing ahead, convinced the advertisement can persuade voters. But with Rantz questioning his judgement, other conservatives condemning the strategy and Acton's family publicly pushing back, the $4 million (£3 million) gamble carries a serious risk.

The question now is whether the attack will weaken Acton's campaign or leave Ramaswamy defending a decision that has handed his opponent a powerful response.