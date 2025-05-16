One of Africa's largest conservation charities has admitted that its rangers committed serious human rights abuses against Indigenous communities.

African Parks acknowledged the violations after an independent review found that abuse had been ongoing at Odzala-Kokoua National Park in the Republic of the Congo since December 2023.

Though the full report—conducted by law firm Omnia Strategy LLP—has not been made public, the charity issued a statement saying: 'African Parks acknowledges that, in some incidents, human rights abuses have occurred, and we deeply regret the pain and suffering that these have caused to the victims.'

Prince Harry, who served as president of African Parks for six years before joining its governing board in 2023, has been informed of the allegations and is said to be working with the board to implement reforms and prevent future violations.

Allegations of Systematic Abuse by Rangers

A 2024 investigation by The Mail on Sunday revealed harrowing claims of physical and sexual violence against Indigenous men, women, and children—allegedly carried out by African Parks' rangers.

The Baka people, whose ancestral rainforest home lies within the park, were reportedly beaten, raped, and waterboarded in efforts to bar them from accessing their traditional lands—now designated conservation areas.

African Parks currently manages 23 protected sites across the continent, including Odzala-Kokoua, under a 25-year agreement with the Congolese government. However, the Baka people have lived in the park's forests for generations.

Survival International, an organisation advocating for Indigenous rights, states: 'Once their [Baka people's] land is stolen, their sustainable ways of life are criminalised and they are pushed into "alternative livelihoods" to conform with mainstream society.' The group has reportedly raised its concerns directly with Prince Harry.

Testimonies Reveal Harrowing Abuse

Testimonies from Baka villagers detail disturbing incidents of violence and intimidation.

One young mother, Ella Ene, described being awoken in the night by a guard in African Parks uniform who ordered her to leave her home. 'He was threatening me, saying "I'll shoot you" if I did not do as he said. He told me he wanted to take me to their camp,' she said.

She bundled her one-month-old baby and followed the man to a ranger post 10 minutes away, where she was raped while holding her crying child. 'I was holding my baby while being raped and trying to protect him,' she added.

A community activist claimed that one local man died from injuries sustained during a beating in custody, while another man said he had been cuffed, whipped, and held underwater. 'Some guards are bad people and their activities should be stopped. What they are doing is cruel and inhumane,' he said.

African Parks Pledges Reforms

Following the allegations, African Parks launched a formal review led by Omnia Strategy LLP. While the full findings remain unpublished, the organisation has admitted that abuse occurred and pledged to implement Omnia's recommendations, including a new management plan and a timeline for reform.

This marks the second controversy involving Prince Harry's charities in recent weeks. Last month, attention turned to Sentebale, a foundation he co-founded, after its chair Sophie Chandauka made allegations of bullying and harassment, which Prince Harry has denied.