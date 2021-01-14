Scientists discovered how a foodborne pathogen from contaminated water or undercooked meat may be linked to a rare type of brain cancer.

Researchers discovered that people who have glioma have a higher chance of having antibodies against a certain type of bacteria called toxoplasma gondii as compared to those who do not have cancer. This gives an indication that the patients have previously been infected with a parasite believed to have come from undercooked meat.

The study published in the International Journal of Cancer looked at the association between T.gondii antibodies in patients before the cancer was diagnosed in relation to the risk of developing a glioma. The researchers noted though that this does not automatically mean that T. gondii immediately causes glioma in every situation. There are cases when those who are suffering from glioma do not have the godii antibodies at all. This is what James Hodge said in the news release of the American Cancer Society. He is also an epidemiologist of the society of experts.

What the researchers emphasised was that individuals who have had high exposure to the T. gondii parasite were more likely to develop a rare brain cancer called glioma. The "absolute risk" of having glioma in the event of exposure to the parasite remains low and further studies need to be made on the subject using a wider group of participants. This was the statement made by Anna Coghill, one of the authors from the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute in Tampa, Fla.

What is glioma?

Glioma is really rare but if one contracts the disease, it is often fatal for the patient. As per Johns Hopkins, about 33 percent of tumours in the brain are gliomas. These originate from the glial cells, which surround and support brain neurons.

About 80% of malignant brain tumors are gliomas, reported CNN. They have a five-year relative survival rate of just 5%.

According to The Brain Tumour Charity, the survival time for those with gliomas is 12 to 18 months. It also indicated that only 25 percent of those who have it survive for more than one year. As the number of years of survival increases, the percentage also decreases with only about five percent surviving for more than five years.