Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rise is being accused by his ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole Jones, of years-long domestic abuse throughout their approximately eight-year relationship.

Jones exposed Rise on Instagram with 14 photos of 'proof' of her allegations against her ex. Now, Rise's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, has broken its silence about the abuse allegations.

Dacoda Nichole Jones' Domestic Abuse Accusation

On her Instagram Wednesday, 7 January 2026, Rice's ex, Jones has exposed his eight-year partner to domestic abuse.

Rice and Jones called it quits a few months ago, but alleged that the abuse occurred over the course of their relationship, even when she's pregnant with their child.

On the post, she wrote: 'I'm so tired of keeping quiet, I'm so tired of protecting his image.'

Jones said she exposed her ex to raise awareness about domestic abuse, explaining that she had been through too much over the course of their eight-year relationship and had finally had enough.

She also shared photos showing bruises and injuries on multiple parts of her body.

🚨🚨WARNING: GRAPHIC🚨🚨



These are very serious and horrific allegations against Kansas City #Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice.



Dacoda Nichole posted many photos where she was “bruised and injured.”



There has been no statement from the team or the league at this moment. https://t.co/chXayOouob pic.twitter.com/2bQLItD536 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 7, 2026

Furthermore, Rice was accused of being controlling and unfaithful, with Jones claiming she discovered the cheating while she was pregnant.

She said, 'He's very controlling. There have been times he's come to my new home and broken my door. There have been times when he put his hands on me while I was pregnant and even had the audacity to lock me outside all night in ten-degree weather because he got caught cheating.'

Jones also accused her ex of putting on a show, writing: 'He tries to put on this persona like he's dad of the year. He does the bare minimum, and I have to beg for that.'

She added, 'I'm just tired of him not doing right by my boys. It's not fair—he doesn't call them. He'd rather be laid up with ho*s. He literally left us in Kansas, and I had to beg him to send money so that I could drive to Texas with my kids and all our stuff.'

Although she did not name Rice in the post, many people quickly pieced together that the accusations were directed at the Kansas City Chiefs' star wide receiver.

Jones further said that she and Rice had an agreement, but the NFL player failed to follow it and that she and her children are now being removed from the home.

She ended her post by saying: 'I've protected his image too long, and I'm done doing that. It's time to protect my peace, protect my children, and stand up for myself.

Netizens Praise Dacoda Nichole Jones

Jones' post is flooded with applause and support for standing up for herself and revealing what she's been through.

One commented: 'I love you and I support you! You and those babies deserve the world.'

This was echoed by another one saying, 'It takes courage to speak about abuse, especially after so long! I hope you know how strong you are, how worthy you are, and how supported you are. I pray this chapter is all about safety, peace, and the love you truly deserve!!!'

A netizen also hopes that Rice will pay for the pain and abuse he caused, 'the women of chiefs kingdom got your back. I'm so very sorry this happened to you ❤️‍🩹and I hope he pays for this.'

Another one encouraged her not to delete her post, and one is certain that Rice's career will be affected by the allegations, they said, 'Yea his career is cooked.'

Kansas City Chiefs' Statement

Jones' allegation has since regained traction, prompting his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to break their silence.

ESPN reported that they said that they are aware of the allegations. 'The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,' the Chiefs said in a statement. 'We have no further comment at this time.'

The NFL has yet to release any statement on whether or not they are already doing an investigation.

As of now, Jones had not filed a domestic violence police report in either Overland Park, Kansas, or Dallas—the two locations she identified in her post as where the alleged abuse took place.