His recent rise in fame has made Eman Bacosa an overnight star. Opening up about his journey in a TV interview about boxing and his past, Eman revealed that his father, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, was only later accepted by his Father and even signed a contract for a show business career.

Eman is once again making waves online following his half‑brother Jimuel Pacquiao's pro boxing debut, Manny's eldest son, to his wife, Jinkee Pacquiao. Unfortunately for Jimuel, his first outing ended in a draw, prompting netizens to quickly compare the two brothers and speculate about a possible boxing match in the future.

Two Paths, One Legacy: The Pacquiao Siblings

Bacosa has steadily built momentum in boxing. Fighting under the name 'Eman Bacosa,' he has maintained an unbeaten record and recently won a six‑round bout via unanimous decision at a local card in Manila, which is in Thrilla in Manila 2.

His journey has not been without obstacles, but his discipline and dedication are widely recognised. A Facebook post from Eman's official page shared highlights from the fight and read, 'Every fight is a lesson. Grateful for everyone supporting me since day one.'

Meanwhile, Jimuel officially turned professional on 29 November 2025 at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in California.

Facing debutant Brendan Lally, Jimuel's four‑round bout ended in a majority draw — one judge scored it 39‑37 in his favour, while the other two had it 38‑38.

The Siblings' Different Public Persona

Part of Eman's growing fame comes from his striking looks and charisma. Many netizens have drawn comparisons between him and Filipino actor Piolo Pascual, playfully dubbing him 'Piolo Pacquiao.'

In an interview, Pascual remarked, 'I think he will go places. He is very humble and respectful, and that goes a long way in life.' This combination of talent, good looks, and charisma has made Eman a fan favourite beyond the boxing community.

In contrast, Jimuel has garnered respect for his disciplined, low‑profile approach to boxing. Though his debut was modest, experts note that his focus on technique and composure could pay off in the long run.

Following the fight, Jimuel candidly admitted, 'I could have done better. I have to keep training and improve.' Manny Pacquiao echoed similar sentiments, describing his son's debut as 'a good experience' and emphasising the importance of patience and development in the sport.

Online Buzz on a Possible Boxing Match

A YouTube video has captured the attention of many viewers after comparing the training of Eman and Jimuel. The video, titled 'Jimuel Pacquiao Vs Eman Bacosa | Siblings Boxing Training Comparison,' highlights the differences and similarities in their fighting styles.

Another video, made in Filipino, posed the question: 'Which of Manny Pacquiao's children will be the next to become a world-class boxer?' referring to both Jimuel and Eman. The video explored their potential to become champions like their father, while noting the distinct approaches each son takes in the ring.

These videos have sparked lively discussion among fans. Comments praised Eman's aggressiveness and finishing instinct, while Jimuel's cautious style prompted remarks such as, 'He has heart, but he's got to be more aggressive.'

The contrast between the two fighters has encouraged viewers to analyse pace, technique, and composure, imagining who might dominate if a sibling bout were ever arranged. One comment in Filipino read:

'Eman has strong potential to be a world champion! With his stance and life experience, he works hard for his family and does not rely on his millionaire father, who was the one to reach out to acknowledge him as a Pacquiao. If I were Eman, I wouldn't need him! I saw Manny's recent speech — he didn't acknowledge or mention Eman as his son, and that's painful. It's not the child's fault if he is the result of a parental mistake. I wish Eman success in boxing and in everything he does. God bless 🙏.'

Another comment directly compared the two brothers:

'Jimuel has the polish and timing of a pure boxer, but Emman has the grit and raw talent as a fighter. I see young Pacquiao in him... he even has that strong charisma, just like his dad.'

However, some fans have urged a more supportive approach rather than constant comparison. A Facebook post reads:

'Let's stop comparing Jimuel Pacquiao and Eman Bacosa. Instead, let's just support them both. We should be grateful that Manny Pacquiao has two sons who want to follow in his footsteps. Yes, it will be a long and very difficult road, but with dedication and discipline, nothing is impossible.'

Despite these calls, comparisons are inevitable, especially as both fighters compete in the same lightweight division.

For now, it is too early to say whether a sibling showdown will ever take place or which of them might become the next champion like their father. Netizens, for now, will have to wait and see.