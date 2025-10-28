KEY POINTS Kelce scored the 83rd touchdown of his 13-year career, earning himself a spot in the Chiefs' record books

Mahomes, Kelce and Hunt spark second-half surge as Kansas City improves to 5-3

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs roared back from a shaky start to beat the Washington Commanders 28-7 at Arrowhead Stadium, extending their winning streak to three games.

The 36-year-old tight end scored the 83rd touchdown of his career to help seal the victory, tying Priest Holmes for the most total touchdowns in Chiefs franchise history.

Sluggish Start for the Defending Champs

The Commanders were without their starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for a third game this season due to a hamstring injury. Many expected the Chiefs to dominate early, but the first half did not go according to plan.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes endured a rough opening, throwing interceptions on his first two drives, a first in his career. One of those came on a pass intended for Kelce that bounced off his hands and was picked off by Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Fortunately for Kansas City, Washington failed to capitalise, squandering both turnovers with two failed fourth-down conversions and an interception of their own.

'The first half was weird,' admitted Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after the game, which went into halftime tied at 7-7. 'There wasn't a lot of punting on either side, and there were no points on the board. That normally doesn't go on.'

Kelce Leads Second-Half Comeback

After halftime, the Chiefs quickly re-established control.

Mahomes found Kareem Hunt in the end zone for the team's first touchdown of the second half before Kelce added another, etching his name into the Chiefs' record books. Rashee Rice later scored to put the game out of reach, extending Kansas City's lead to 21 points.

Kelce turned in his best performance of the season, catching six passes on nine targets for 99 yards and a touchdown. His score also marked the 75th touchdown connection between him and Mahomes, making them only the third quarterback and tight end duo in NFL history to reach that milestone.

'He's the true Chiefs chief,' Mahomes said of Kelce. 'He's been the guy that's been here through the whole thing. He helped set the culture of what it means to play for Coach Reid and Kansas City.'

Fourth-Down Dominance

The Chiefs' commanding second-half performance reinforced why they remain one of the league's most dangerous offensive teams.

Kansas City has converted 87.5 per cent of its fourth-down attempts this season, the highest success rate among teams with at least 10 tries. Against Washington, they converted twice on fourth down, including Hunt's touchdown.

Commanders' Struggles Continue

The defeat leaves the Commanders battling to keep their playoff hopes alive after winning 12 games last season. Injuries have ravaged their roster, and at 3-5, they desperately need to recover form ahead of their next matchup against the 5-2 Seattle Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs improved to 5-3 and will next face the Buffalo Bills (5-2) on Sunday as they continue their push to stay atop the AFC standings.