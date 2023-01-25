Real Madrid are desperate to win the race to sign Jude Bellingham this summer and get ahead of his other suitors mainly from the Premier League. Los Blancos are now willing to part with one of their key young players to bring the asking price down for the England international.

Borussia Dortmund have all but given up hope of keeping Bellingham in Germany beyond this summer. The 19-year-old will not extend his deal with the Bundesliga club, which will see them welcome offers for the midfielder when the summer transfer window gets underway.

Unlike Erling Haaland, who had a £51 million release clause in his contract, the Englishman has no fixed price. Bellingham's current deal expires in 2025, giving Dortmund the advantage in negotiations with interested suitors.

The German giants are expected to demand at least £100 million for the in-demand midfielder. Liverpool have been installed as the favourites to land Bellingham, but Real are desperate to beat the Premier League club to the Englishman's signature.

According to Sky Sports Germany's transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck, Real have a plan to get Dortmund to accept their offer over Premier League suitors Liverpool and Manchester City. The Spanish giants are hoping to reduce the price by offering a top quality replacement for Bellingham to the Bundesliga outfit.

The Madrid club is expected to offer £88 million along with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, whom they signed from Rennes last summer for £34.4 million. Behrenbeck said: "We did some research and can confirm that this idea at least existed, but we cannot say whether BVB is already aware of this idea."

Camavinga will certainly prove to be a valuable addition to Dortmund, but the player will have to give his approval to be a part of the move. The France international has struggled for regular game time since arriving from Rennes, but is said to be happy in the Spanish capital.

Arsenal were linked with a loan move for Camavinga this month, but the midfielder's agent Joshua Barnett and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shut it down. The Italian boss made it clear that the Frenchman is a key part of his plans and is "untouchable" like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

As per German reporter Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool remain the favourites at the moment to sign Bellingham. Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the English midfielder, and wants the club hierarchy to prioritise his signing in the summer to bolster his midfield.