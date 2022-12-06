Jude Bellingham will be on the radar of every top club in Europe as he lights up the ongoing World Cup in Qatar with impressive performances for England. Liverpool are among his admirers, but club legend Graeme Souness feels he will not end up at Anfield owing to the uncertainty surrounding the club's impending sale.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder was already highly rated, and is almost certain to make a big money move away from Signal Iduna Park next summer. Bellingham's performances thus far in Qatar have only reenforced his status as the top young midfielder in Europe.

The England international's value has sky rocketed in the last two weeks, with Dortmund now certain to demand over £100 million to let him leave. Bellingham's biggest admirers are believed to be in his homeland. Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are all targeting a move next summer.

Apart from the English sides, Spanish giants Real Madrid are also thought to be preparing a bid for the sought after midfielder. Liverpool supporters were optimistic about winning the race for Bellingham after seeing his close camaraderie with fellow Reds stars Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, Souness, speaking to ITV as part of their coverage of the World Cup, has dampened Liverpool's hopes by suggesting that the midfielder will not move to Anfield. The former Reds player feels the uncertainty surrounding the club's ownership also means they will be unable to afford Bellingham's price, and his astronomical wages.

Bellingham is certain to have a long list of suitors next summer when he almost certainly leaves Dortmund. Recently, after England's round of 16 win over Senegal, a fan pleaded with the teenage midfielder to join Real next summer with the promise of winning the Ballon d'Or.

However, in a hilarious exchange, Henderson, who was seated next to his compatriot ruled out the possibility of Bellingham joining the Spanish giants. Liverpool's main rivals for the midfielder's signature is likely to be Pep Guardiola's City.