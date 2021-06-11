Manchester United are slowly but surely making inroads in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing the England international a priority this summer.

According to BBC Sport, United made an opening bid of around £67 million, which was dismissed straight away by the Bundesliga club. They want an upfront fee of about £77.5 million with an additional £4.25 bonus payment on top.

Apart from being short on the valuation, the German club also rejected the Premier League club's offer to spread the payment over five years. Dortmund want the entire sum completed within four years.

United are considering whether to return with an improved offer. The Red Devils are keen to avoid a repeat of last summer when they lost out on signing Sancho after waiting too long in the hope that Dortmund will reduce their £109 million valuation.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 20-time English champions are confident they will complete the signing this summer but remain cautious. They are keen to avoid dragging on the negotiations, especially since they have already agreed personal terms and agent fees with Sancho and his representatives.

"Manchester United know since April that Borussia Dortmund want €95m (£81.6m) for Jadon Sancho. Negotiations ongoing after personal terms agreed until 2026 - now it's about payment terms, how to deal with addons structure and €95m to be guaranteed to BVB," Romano wrote.

Dortmund have a gentleman's agreement with Sancho that they will allow him to leave this summer. But the German club has set a deadline until when interested clubs can make their offers, which is expected to be until Sancho's participation at the European Championships with England concludes.

Solskjaer will be hoping that United can wrap up the Sancho signing at the earliest. The Norwegian manager has made strengthening the right side of the attack a priority this summer.

There is also interest in two other young Dortmund stars – Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham – but Dortmund are only willing to negotiate for Sancho this summer with the other two players firmly on the non-transferable list.