Santander has announced a major restructuring of its UK branch network, confirming plans to close 95 locations. This widespread shake-up will affect communities across the country, raising concerns about the future of local banking services.

As part of the changes, the bank will close these branches over the summer, reduce opening hours at 36 locations, and remove counters from 18 sites. Following the restructure, Santander will have 349 branches remaining, including 290 full-service locations and five 'work cafés'—shared office spaces with banking facilities.

As part of the changes, 95 branches will close, with some closing in 2025 and the rest to be revealed. If the plans are approved after discussions with unions, the bank stated, roughly 750 jobs could be on the line—that's over 4 percent of Santander's 18,000 UK employees.

Most of the potential job losses are due to the branch closures, but roughly 12 percent are due to the plan to shorten hours at some locations.

Why Santander Is Closing Branches

The bank is making these changes because more customers are choosing online banking. According to Santander, digital activity has increased by 63 percent since 2019, while branch transactions have fallen by 61 percent during that time.

'As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future,' a Santander spokesperson said. 'Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced-hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance.'

'Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision, and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers,' the spokesperson added.

Since 2019, Santander has also seen 82% of new current accounts opened digitally, a 56% rise in mobile banking users, an 89% jump in mobile app transactions, and a 73% increase in mobile logins, now totalling £1.9 billion. Knowing the 'why', let's now look at the 'where': the full list of branch closures.

Full List Of Santander Branch Closures

Is you branch affected by the closures? Check this list to be sure:

Aberdare, 24/06/2025

Arbroath, 17/06/2025

Armagh, 01/07/2025

Blackwood, 23/06/2025

Blyth, 05/08/2025

Bognor Regis, 14/07/2025

Borehamwood, 01/07/2025

Brecon, 25/06/2025

Brixton, 11/08/2025

Caernarfon, 07/07/2025

Camborne, 07/07/2025

Canvey Island, 05/08/2025

Clacton, 16/06/2025

Cleveleys, 23/06/2025

Colne, 14/07/2025

Colwyn Bay, 24/07/2025

Crowborough, 23/07/2025

Croydon, 128 NE 16/06/2025

Cumbernauld, 07/07/2025

Didsbury, 08/07/2025

Downpatrick, 06/08/2025

Dungannon, 23/06/2025

Edgware Road, 12/08/2025

Eltham, 23/06/2025

Exmouth, 15/07/2025

Falmouth, 21/07/2025

Farnham, 29/07/2025

Felixstowe, 16/07/2025

Finchley, 06/08/2025

Fleet, 30/06/2025

Formby, 11/08/2025

Gateshead Metro, 16/06/2025

Glasgow, LDHQ 24/06/2025

Glasgow, MX 23/06/2025

Greenford, 24/06/2025

Hawick, 24/07/2025

Herne Bay, 08/07/2025

Hertford, 29/07/2025

Holloway, 14/07/2025

Holywell, 13/08/2025

Honiton, 14/07/2025

Kidderminster, 18/06/2025

Kilburn, 17/06/2025

Kirkby, 22/07/2025

Launceston, 16/06/2025

Louth, 17/06/2025

Magherafelt, 24/06/2025

Malvern, 02/07/2025

Market Harborough, 01/07/2025

Musselburgh, 30/06/2025

New Milton, 28/07/2025

Peterhead, 16/06/2025

Plympton, 14/08/2025

Portadown, 30/06/2025

Pudsey, 28/07/2025

Rawtenstall, 15/07/2025

Ross-On-Wye, 30/07/2025

Ruislip, 07/07/2025

Rustington, 05/08/2025

Saltcoats, 21/07/2025

Seaford, 15/07/2025

Shaftesbury, 23/07/2025

Sidcup, 11/08/2025

St Austell, 08/07/2025

St Neots, 30/07/2025

Stokesley, 31/07/2025

Strabane, 23/07/2025

Surrey Quays, 10/11/2025

Swadlincote, 30/06/2025

Tenterden, 07/07/2025

Torquay, 17/06/2025

Tottenham, 08/07/2025

Whitley Bay, 06/08/2025

Willerby, 13/08/2025

Wishaw, 22/07/2025

Bexhill, TBA

Billericay, TBA

Dover, TBA

Droitwich, TBA

Dunstable, TBA

East Grinstead, TBA

Holyhead, TBA

Ilkley, TBA

Larne, TBA

Lytham St Annes, TBA

Maldon, TBA

Morley, TBA

North Walsham, TBA

Redcar, TBA

Saffron Walden, TBA

Turriff, TBA

Uckfield, TBA

Urmston, TBA

The future of banking is clearly changing. As Santander adapts, customers will need to embrace digital solutions while seeking alternative options for in-person support.