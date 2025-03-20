The Real Reason 95 Santander Branches Are Closing and Full List of Affected Locations
This restructuring will significantly alter Santander's physical presence
Santander has announced a major restructuring of its UK branch network, confirming plans to close 95 locations. This widespread shake-up will affect communities across the country, raising concerns about the future of local banking services.
As part of the changes, the bank will close these branches over the summer, reduce opening hours at 36 locations, and remove counters from 18 sites. Following the restructure, Santander will have 349 branches remaining, including 290 full-service locations and five 'work cafés'—shared office spaces with banking facilities.
Santander To Close 95 Branches
As part of the changes, 95 branches will close, with some closing in 2025 and the rest to be revealed. If the plans are approved after discussions with unions, the bank stated, roughly 750 jobs could be on the line—that's over 4 percent of Santander's 18,000 UK employees.
Most of the potential job losses are due to the branch closures, but roughly 12 percent are due to the plan to shorten hours at some locations.
Why Santander Is Closing Branches
The bank is making these changes because more customers are choosing online banking. According to Santander, digital activity has increased by 63 percent since 2019, while branch transactions have fallen by 61 percent during that time.
'As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future,' a Santander spokesperson said. 'Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced-hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance.'
'Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision, and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers,' the spokesperson added.
Since 2019, Santander has also seen 82% of new current accounts opened digitally, a 56% rise in mobile banking users, an 89% jump in mobile app transactions, and a 73% increase in mobile logins, now totalling £1.9 billion. Knowing the 'why', let's now look at the 'where': the full list of branch closures.
Full List Of Santander Branch Closures
Is you branch affected by the closures? Check this list to be sure:
- Aberdare, 24/06/2025
- Arbroath, 17/06/2025
- Armagh, 01/07/2025
- Blackwood, 23/06/2025
- Blyth, 05/08/2025
- Bognor Regis, 14/07/2025
- Borehamwood, 01/07/2025
- Brecon, 25/06/2025
- Brixton, 11/08/2025
- Caernarfon, 07/07/2025
- Camborne, 07/07/2025
- Canvey Island, 05/08/2025
- Clacton, 16/06/2025
- Cleveleys, 23/06/2025
- Colne, 14/07/2025
- Colwyn Bay, 24/07/2025
- Crowborough, 23/07/2025
- Croydon, 128 NE 16/06/2025
- Cumbernauld, 07/07/2025
- Didsbury, 08/07/2025
- Downpatrick, 06/08/2025
- Dungannon, 23/06/2025
- Edgware Road, 12/08/2025
- Eltham, 23/06/2025
- Exmouth, 15/07/2025
- Falmouth, 21/07/2025
- Farnham, 29/07/2025
- Felixstowe, 16/07/2025
- Finchley, 06/08/2025
- Fleet, 30/06/2025
- Formby, 11/08/2025
- Gateshead Metro, 16/06/2025
- Glasgow, LDHQ 24/06/2025
- Glasgow, MX 23/06/2025
- Greenford, 24/06/2025
- Hawick, 24/07/2025
- Herne Bay, 08/07/2025
- Hertford, 29/07/2025
- Holloway, 14/07/2025
- Holywell, 13/08/2025
- Honiton, 14/07/2025
- Kidderminster, 18/06/2025
- Kilburn, 17/06/2025
- Kirkby, 22/07/2025
- Launceston, 16/06/2025
- Louth, 17/06/2025
- Magherafelt, 24/06/2025
- Malvern, 02/07/2025
- Market Harborough, 01/07/2025
- Musselburgh, 30/06/2025
- New Milton, 28/07/2025
- Peterhead, 16/06/2025
- Plympton, 14/08/2025
- Portadown, 30/06/2025
- Pudsey, 28/07/2025
- Rawtenstall, 15/07/2025
- Ross-On-Wye, 30/07/2025
- Ruislip, 07/07/2025
- Rustington, 05/08/2025
- Saltcoats, 21/07/2025
- Seaford, 15/07/2025
- Shaftesbury, 23/07/2025
- Sidcup, 11/08/2025
- St Austell, 08/07/2025
- St Neots, 30/07/2025
- Stokesley, 31/07/2025
- Strabane, 23/07/2025
- Surrey Quays, 10/11/2025
- Swadlincote, 30/06/2025
- Tenterden, 07/07/2025
- Torquay, 17/06/2025
- Tottenham, 08/07/2025
- Whitley Bay, 06/08/2025
- Willerby, 13/08/2025
- Wishaw, 22/07/2025
- Bexhill, TBA
- Billericay, TBA
- Dover, TBA
- Droitwich, TBA
- Dunstable, TBA
- East Grinstead, TBA
- Holyhead, TBA
- Ilkley, TBA
- Larne, TBA
- Lytham St Annes, TBA
- Maldon, TBA
- Morley, TBA
- North Walsham, TBA
- Redcar, TBA
- Saffron Walden, TBA
- Turriff, TBA
- Uckfield, TBA
- Urmston, TBA
The future of banking is clearly changing. As Santander adapts, customers will need to embrace digital solutions while seeking alternative options for in-person support.
