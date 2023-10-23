New evidence that confirms Russian President Vladimir Putin's torture pattern, has emerged in a new report published by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine.

The report documents a number of indiscriminate attacks conducted by explosive weapons. The attacks resulted in injuries, deaths, and the destruction of civilian buildings.

The report also supports the previous allegations against the Russian authorities for their systematic use of torture in various types of detention facilities.

An investigation into the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine confirmed that the Russian authorities used the same pattern of torture against their own armed forces, as they had against Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW).

Putin's brutal imprisonment of Russian militants was mainly against men who were suspected of passing information to Ukraine's government, and against men who showed support to the Ukrainian armed forces - according to the Commission.

In an interview, the victims and witnesses of the torture said that there was a "profound disregard towards human dignity by Russian authorities". The witnesses also revealed that, on a number of occasions, the victim had died after being relentlessly assaulted.

One victim, who spoke of the long-term effects of the assault and reported that she was unable to walk properly for weeks after being released from captivity, stated: "Every time I answered that I didn't know or didn't remember something, they gave me electric shocks... I don't know how long it lasted. It felt like an eternity."

A husband of a victim in a neighbouring cell told the Commission that he will "never forget her screaming of pain".

The report also found that in seven provinces in Ukraine, torture was used in detention facilities, with some people being held for more than 100 days.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on #Ukraine issued its report to the @UN General Assembly👉https://t.co/RBPrc91OFu#UNGA78 pic.twitter.com/4xWuB8mR5E — United Nations Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) October 20, 2023

Victims were both men and women aged 29 to 57, who were forced into overcrowded cells, "with no windows, and therefore insufficient ventilation and no light".

In some cases, the assault victims said that they were given no food or water, "to the point that some of them drank water from the pipes of the radiator or their own urine and suffered from severe weight loss", according to the report.

In a statement, Eric Mose, a Judge at the Supreme Court of Norway and the European Court of Human Rights, said: "The commission has found that in the Kerson region, Russian soldiers raped and committed sexual violence against women of ages ranging from 19 to 83 years."

"Frequently family members were kept in an adjacent room, thereby forced to hear the violations taking place," Mose added.

The investigation into the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions also showed that additional acts of violence were conducted by the Russian army, including severe beatings, strangling, suffocating, slashing, shooting next to the head of the victim and wilful killing.

"The collected evidence further shows that Russian authorities have committed the war crimes of wilful killing, torture, rape and other sexual violence, and the deportation of children to the Russian Federation," the Commission declared.

One victim, a 75-year-old Ukrainian woman, spoke about being raped and tortured by a Russian soldier, while he was interrogating her.

The report revealed that the woman suffered broken ribs and teeth after she refused to undress for the Russian militant. After refusing the soldier, the elderly woman said that she was slashed in the stomach and raped several times.

The study also recognised that on three occasions, "investigations found that Ukrainian authorities have committed violations of human rights against persons whom they have accused of collaboration with the Russian authorities".