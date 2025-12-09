Social media platform Reddit announced its compliance with Australia's controversial under-26 social media ban, set to begin on Wednesday, 10 December, but claimed that the law is 'arbitrary' and 'legally erroneous.'

The San Francisco, CA-based social media forum platform announced on Tuesday, the day before the world-first policy takes effect, that it would comply with the Australian government's strict measures for underage social media use.

One of the major updates that Reddit will implement is requiring to submit a copy of their birth certificate upon signup for new users, while those who already have an account must go through an age-prediction model.

Reddit's New Policy

In a post shared by the social media platform, Reddit announced to its Australian subscribers that they will notice changes in policies and experiences designed to verify their age securely and responsibly.

The platform also specified that only those 16 years old and above can have a Reddit account, and those between the ages of 13 to 16 will have their accounts suspended in compliance with the new Australian minimum age policy.

The platform also announced that all teens under 18 all over the world will use a new version of Reddit that comes with added protective safety features, such as stricter chat settings, restrictions to not safe for work (NSFW ) or mature content, and restrictions to sensitive ads and ad personalisation.

Compliance With Reservations

While Reddit complies with Australia's latest social media restrictions for minors, the company expressed their reservations about its possible implications.

'We believe strongly in the open internet and the continued accessibility of quality knowledge, information, resources, and community building for everyone, including young people. This is why Reddit has always been, and continues to be, available for anyone to read even if they don't have an account,' the social media platform wrote.

The social media site also implied that the law undermines the public's right to privacy and free expression by implementing identity tests and limiting account eligibility.

'We also believe the law's application to Reddit (a pseudonymous, text-based forum overwhelmingly used by adults) is arbitrary, legally erroneous, and goes far beyond the original intent of the Australian Parliament, especially when other obvious platforms are exempt,' the statement added.

Is Reddit Taking Legal Action?

The Australian Financial Review reported that Reddit allegedly enlisted lawyer Perry Herzfeld, SC, backed by high-profile law firm Thomson Geer, to challenge the new social media ban for minors policy, according to two anonymous sources. The report claimed that Reddit's lawsuit may be filed within days at the High Court of Australia.

But a Reddit spokesperson debunked the claims, saying 'The only decision we've made is to comply with the law.' Both Herzfeld and Thomson Geer chose not to respond for comment.

Reddit's alleged lawsuit could be the second to challenge the social media ban for minors.

The Digital Freedom Project, a campaign initiative led by NSW Libertarian Party MLC John Ruddick, filed a case represented by 15-year-olds Macy Neyland and Noah Jones at the High Court in late November. It included eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman-Grant, Communications and Sport Minister Anika Wells and the Commonwealth of Australia as defendants.