With some clinical trials already well into several weeks, researchers are reportedly sharing some interesting news. Several hospitals in New York are currently studying treatments for patients using medications such as Famotidine, Sarilumab, and Remdesivir. The latter is a product from Gilead Sciences and is apparently one of the more promising experimental drugs against COVID-19. The results come from tests conducted in partnership with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). While this potentially hints at a breakthrough, it is too early to tell until other parallel studies have concluded.

Just like any clinical trial, it is double-blind placebo-controlled. Over 800 participants have been recorded ranging from those with critical, severe, or moderate symptoms. The details are apparently posted on the official webpage of Gilead Sciences for transparency. The statement released by the manufacturer reads, "We understand that the trial has met its primary endpoint and that NIAID will provide detailed information at an upcoming briefing."

We have been working day and night, in collaboration with study investigators and governments, to determine whether our investigational drug might work in patients with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, those closely monitoring the stock market observed a four percent increase in share prices of Gilead Sciences after its latest update, as indicated by a report from Fox News. It appears that the World Health Organization (WHO) is coordinating with the NIAID and conducting its own clinical trials using Remdesivir on a global scale. Although preliminary finding suggests it has a positive effect on patients with COVID-19, testing will continue to determine all possible side effects before it can be approved for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

"This study will provide information on whether a shorter, 5-day duration of therapy may have similar efficacy and safety as the 10-day treatment course evaluated in the NIAID trial and other ongoing trials," as pointed out by the company. "Gilead expects data at the end of May from the second SIMPLE study evaluating the 5- and 10-day dosing durations of Remdesivir in patients with moderate COVID-19 disease."

Even with the coronavirus outbreak forcing governments and public health officials to ease some of the requirements to fast-track the development of vaccines and treatments, manufacturers must still follow clinical trial procedures. Remdesivir, like any other medication, must secure regulatory approval before it can be mass-produced for distribution. Until a drug is proven safe and effective against COVID-19, people can only follow preventive measures to slow down transmission.