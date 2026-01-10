While protesters flood the streets of Minneapolis demanding justice for Renee Nicole Good, the father of the ICE agent who pulled the trigger remains unshakeable in his pride and confidence in his son. Ed Ross is not merely defending his son, Jonathan Ross; he is publicly declaring that the 43-year-old federal officer will never face charges.

Ross is at the centre of a firestorm after shooting Good dead inside her car. While critics demand accountability for what they consider murder, those who know him, including his father, stand in his defence.

A Father's Defence of a 'Tremendous' Family Man

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, the agent's father, Ed Ross, offered a staunch defence of his son's personal life and professional integrity. The Ross patriarch praised his son as he reflected on him being a devoted family man and a committed Christian.

'You would never find a nicer, kinder person,' Ed told the Daily Mail. 'He's a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn't be more proud of him.'

Ed is convinced that Good 'hit' his son and is confident that he will never be indicted following the incident. 'She hit him,' Ed continued. 'He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything.'

Agent's Family Life and Background

Jonathan is reportedly married to a 38-year-old immigrant Filipina whose parents are doctors based in the Philippines. They wed in August 2012 and share 'a couple of kids.'

'The wife is polite, very nice, very outgoing, while he's very reserved,' one neighbour told the Daily Mail.

Ed said his daughter-in-law is a US citizen, but did not detail how long she had been in the United States. 'I do not want to go any further than that,' he added.

Ed and his family have lived in Minneapolis since 2015. He has been an immigration officer since 2013.

'Hardcore MAGA Supporter' With Military Background

Online investigations into Ross's background have revealed a man deeply entrenched in conservative American politics. The outlet described Jonathan as a 'hardcore MAGA supporter,' with social media profiles suggesting a strong alignment with the political movement led by Donald Trump.

One neighbour believed that Jonathan is in the military because 'he has a military license plate.' He also reportedly has a 'don't tread on me flag and Trump/Vance stickers up during the election.'

Critics argue that his political leanings may have influenced his actions on the day of the shooting. The intersection of his role as an ICE officer and his vocal political beliefs has become a focal point for those questioning his impartiality.

Trump and Vance Defend Agent's 'Absolute Immunity'

Jonathan hasn't just gotten his father's support; both the President and Vice President also got his back. Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that Good 'violently, willfully, and visciously ran over the ICE officer.'

Vice President JD Vance also shared a video where Jonathan seemed to be hit by Good's car and said that Jonathan's life was endangered and he fired in self-defense.' Just like Jonathan's dad, the VP announced that Good's shooter will not be charged.

'That guy is protected by absolute immunity. He was doing his job,' Vance said.

The incident has reignited national conversations about federal oversight and the use of lethal force by immigration agents. Good's family maintains that she was not a threat and that the use of force was entirely unjustified.