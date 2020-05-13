A well-known scientist Peter Piot has been recovering from COVID-19 after contracting the deadly infection in March. In a recent interview, he opened up about his struggle with the pandemic disease caused by a novel coronavirus and reveals that a vaccine is a must if we want to restore normalcy.

Peter Piot is a Belgian virologist and microbiologist who has spent his career fighting against infectious disease. He is known for his research on Ebola and AIDS. He was one of the few scientists who discovered the Ebola virus in 1976. Apart from his excellent contribution to the world of medical studies, he has held key positions in the United Nations and World Health Organization. He has received several laurels for his contribution to science including an honorary knighthood. The 71-year-old scholar has written 16 books and 600 scientific articles.

According to the scientist, until we have a coronavirus vaccine, there is no way the world can return to normalcy. Speaking with Belgian publication Knack as translated by Science Magazine, Piot said that the only way to curb this pandemic is a vaccine.

"Without a coronavirus vaccine, we will never be able to live normally again. The only real exit strategy from this crisis is a vaccine that can be rolled out worldwide," Piot said. "That means producing billions of doses of it, which, in itself, is a huge challenge in terms of manufacturing logistics. And despite the efforts, it is still not even certain that developing a COVID-19 vaccine is possible," he added.

Meanwhile, the scientist shares his insight on the after effects of the infection. He goes on to explain that even if the patient does not succumb to the disease and escape with flu-like symptoms, there are chances that the virus will impact their health for a long term with chronic kidney and heart problems.

He explained his experience with the disease. It was not until seven weeks after he felt "more or less in shape." He jokes that he has been fighting viruses all over the world for more than 40 years and one of them finally got him. However, he is glad that it was coronavirus and not Ebola.