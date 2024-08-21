Recent research confirms what many of us already suspect—our attention spans are shrinking.

As we rely more on technology to handle routine tasks, the burden of complex cognitive work falls squarely on our shoulders, leaving many of us struggling to keep up. Dr. Mithu Storoni, a leading neuroscientist and author of the forthcoming book "Hyper Efficient: Optimise Your Brain to Transform the Way You Work" offers three essential tips to help us retrain our brains for optimal efficiency in this increasingly demanding landscape, understanding the challenges many of us face.

First thing to note: You are not alone if you struggle with this "complex" work. According to the American Psychological Association, research indicates that people's attention spans have measurably decreased in recent decades, likely due to increased Internet use and digital devices.

So, how can we maximise our performance and avoid wasting valuable time? Storoni suggests that structuring work sessions for optimal efficiency is crucial. Focusing on these three elements can help you achieve this goal:

1. Ignite Your Passion

Before beginning work, Storoni recommends identifying "paving stones" within your tasks that contribute to incremental progress in a specific area. According to Storoni, this approach might be more effective when learning, designing, or problem-solving. However, it might be less beneficial for monotonous or passive tasks that lack feedback.

"If that is the case, engineer a way to receive some kind of feedback while you work and to track any progress that you can," she adds. Additionally, Storoni suggests prioritising tasks you find interesting, easy, or enjoyable. "This anchors your attention and generates momentum for you to keep going," she explains.

2. Gear Up For Success

Storoni advises considering the optimal mental state for your specific type of work. For instance, your mind can function more slowly when generating new ideas. However, quicker processing can be beneficial for tasks requiring intense concentration.

Once you identify your ideal mental state, assess your current state. If it's not conducive to your work, try to shift it in the desired direction. "Use your body to nudge your mind: If your mind is slow and lethargic and you want it to work faster — move faster," she advises.

In addition, Storoni says you can engage in a quick burst of exercise or take a 20-minute break for a slow run or brisk walk. If your mind is racing and you need to calm it down, slow your movements.

"Do a breathing exercise, hold your gaze with the Quiet Eye technique I describe in my book, or actively relax your muscles with progressive muscle relaxation (PMR)," Storoni says. She also notes that your environment can influence your mental state.

If you're feeling sluggish, a fast-paced setting might help you focus, while a calmer environment might be beneficial if you're feeling anxious and need to relax.

3. Maintain A Rhythmic Pace

Storoni recommends scheduling 90-100-minute work sessions followed by breaks of 10 minutes or more. "If your work is heterogeneous, with difficult parts and easy parts, do the most difficult or intense work in the first 20 minutes, then switch to increasingly easier work for the rest of the time, ending with very light work," she says.

"If the intense work isn't completed in those first 20 minutes, tackle it again at the start of your next work session." She suggests closing your eyes and taking a brief five-second break every two minutes for highly intense tasks, such as a challenging math exam.

For other types of intense work, like supervising critical security surveillance, take a break every 20 minutes, lasting 3-10 minutes. "Schedule the work session to a time of day when you peak mentally," Storoni adds.

Storoni advises you to schedule your work session for a time of day when you're mentally sharp. For instance, creativity often peaks early in the morning and late in the evening. Peak focus typically occurs mid-late morning and late afternoon to evening, though this second peak may be diminished if you're tired. Avoid scheduling a solid work session immediately after lunch.

If you still struggle with particularly intense work, Storoni recommends making a midday nap, even a brief one, a habit. Naps can alleviate fatigue and improve performance later in the day. However, ensure you accumulate enough tiredness between your nap and bedtime to fall asleep easily. This approach can be beneficial for both mental and physical tasks.

Our brain is a complex organ, but when used effectively, it can be manipulated to enhance overall performance, as Storoni suggests. Numerous studies have demonstrated the brain's potential for maximising performance.

For example, NYU researchers last year identified a fascinating brain mechanism that enables learning, even in the absence of dopamine as a reward. Further research is necessary, and Elon Musk's neurotechnology company, Neuralink, is currently leading these efforts.

However, earlier this year, Benjamin Rapoport, one of the co-founders of Neuralink, left the brain-computer interface company due to safety concerns. His departure fueled the ongoing debate about the safety and ethics of brain-computer interfaces.

Despite these ongoing debates, more neuroscientists like Storoni are likely to continue their research into this fascinating organ that controls thought, memory, emotion, touch, motor skills, vision, breathing, temperature, hunger, and every process that regulates our body.