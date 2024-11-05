Air fryers have quickly become a staple in many kitchens, lauded as a healthier, efficient way to prepare meals. But a recent investigation from consumer watchdog Which? has raised unsettling concerns about some smart air fryers potentially collecting and transmitting personal data, even recording conversations, and sending that data to China. This new research is prompting questions about privacy and safety in homes that use these increasingly popular devices.

Are Your Air Fryers Spying On You?

According to a report from Which?, certain smart air fryers have surveillance capabilities that may be more sophisticated than consumers realise. The report examined several models and found that some could potentially record user conversations and share location data. Which? revealed that three specific air fryer models available in the UK—Aigostar, Xiaomi Mi Smart, and Cosori CAF-LI401S—require permissions to access audio and precise location data, raising red flags about privacy and data security.

Harry Rose, editor of Which? magazine, warned, "Our research shows how smart tech manufacturers and the firms they work with are currently able to collect data from consumers, seemingly with reckless abandon, and this is often done with little or no transparency." Rose emphasised that these privacy risks could impact countless homes where these devices are already in use.

Data-Hungry Air Fryers: What's Really Being Collected?

The Which? investigation evaluated air fryers based on six key privacy and security criteria: consent, transparency, data security, data minimisation, trackers, and data deletion. Each product received a privacy score, highlighting just how much data was being gathered. The findings revealed that the Aigostar and Xiaomi Mi Smart air fryer apps collected a surprising amount of user data, including location information, which could then be transmitted to servers based in China.

For instance, the Xiaomi air fryer app was found to be linked to data-sharing platforms such as Facebook, Pangle (TikTok's advertising platform), and Tencent, depending on the user's location. Additionally, the Aigostar app requests personal information like gender and birth date upon account creation, further intensifying concerns. While some of this data collection is referenced in these products' privacy policies, the transparency and implications of such data usage have been called into question.

A Xiaomi spokesperson addressed the concerns, stating, "The permission to record audio on the Xiaomi Home app is not applicable to Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer, which does not operate directly through voice commands and video chat." Cosori similarly responded, noting, "We prioritise privacy, and subject to our internal compliance requirements, the smart products must comply with GDPR."

A Rising Threat: Air Fryer Fire Hazards

Beyond privacy issues, air fryers are also under scrutiny for fire hazards. Data from Shield Safety, a UK provider of food safety audits, indicates an alarming rise in air fryer-related fire incidents. While air fryers have soared in popularity, fire departments lack a specific category in their Incident Recording System (IRS) to document these incidents properly, making it difficult to track the exact number of fires caused by these appliances.

Reports show that the Home Office documented a sixfold increase in the mention of "air fryer" in the IRS in recent years, as stated in MailOnline. The air fryer's rapid rise in popularity could potentially lead to increased fire risks, especially if consumers are unaware of the necessary precautions to minimise fire hazards.

How to Safeguard Your Privacy and Safety with Air Fryers

As the privacy and fire risks surrounding air fryers become more apparent, consumers are urged to take precautions to protect their data and ensure safe usage of these devices. Here are some recommended steps:

1. Limit Permissions: When setting up your air fryer's app, only enable essential permissions and deny requests for data access unless absolutely necessary.

2. Unplug When Not in Use: To avoid accidental activation and reduce fire risk, unplug your air fryer when not in use.

3. Regular Cleaning: Keep your air fryer clean, especially hard-to-reach areas, to prevent grease buildup, which can be a fire hazard.

4. Proper Placement: Avoid placing your air fryer on soft, flammable surfaces like towels and ensure it has enough ventilation to prevent overheating. Position it away from over-counter cupboards and electrical outlets.

5. Inspect Regularly: Check the air fryer's switches, especially if they are "soft touch," as damage may indicate potential malfunctions. If you notice any issues, consider discontinuing use immediately.

Is It Worth the Risk?

While air fryers are celebrated for convenience and health benefits, the recent revelations about privacy breaches and fire hazards cast a shadow on their use. For those who prioritise data security, understanding the risks associated with smart home devices is essential. The Which? report and findings from Shield Safety suggest that consumers may want to reconsider the potential costs of these high-tech appliances, even if they provide a quicker and healthier way to cook.

In the end, while the risks may not outweigh the convenience for every user, it's critical to stay informed and take appropriate measures to safeguard your privacy and home. Following these tips can help minimise potential hazards and allow you to enjoy the benefits of air frying without compromising your safety or personal data.