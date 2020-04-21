As the race to find an antiviral for COVID-19 continues, researchers from the University of Granada believe Vitamin D may play an important role in humans to fight and survive COVID-19, a deadly respiratory illness caused by coronavirus. The scientists at the university plan to investigate the idea further and the link between Vitamin D and coronavirus.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in our bodies. It is commonly acquired from the sunlight and it is important for a healthy immune system. While sufficient amounts of Vitamin D is good for bone and teeth health, immunity and nervous system, regulating insulin levels, support lung function and cardiovascular health, but lack of it can increase the chances of infection, become a cause of regular sickness, fatigue, weak bones, mood swings, and other conditions.

According to Mirror, a team of researchers from the university is planning to conduct a 10-week trial on 200 coronavirus patients to study the link between Vitamin D and the fast-spreading pandemic. As per the report, the inspiration behind the upcoming research was found in a study on cows that suggest deficiency of Vitamin D in the animal could be one of the major reasons for bovine coronavirus infections in the past.

The scientists suggest that it "'seems plausible" that Vitamin D could be a potential intervention to fight against COVID-19.'" Meanwhile, scientists do not see it as a cure but believe that the vitamin could assist in better outcomes for coronavirus patients whether they are asymptomatic or experience severe symptoms. It may not even be a preventive measure as well, however, it is believed that the vitamin could become the potential source of improving the survival rate.

"If you are deficient in Vitamin D, you are three to four times more likely to catch a cold. It, therefore, makes sense a viral respiratory infection like COVID-19 would be worse if you were Vitamin D-deficient," said Dr. Jenna Macciochi, a researcher at the University of Sussex.

Daily Star suggests that the news of the new study comes days after ITV show "This Morning's" Dr. Chris talked about the importance of Vitamin D and how people might be missing out their daily dose of sunlight, the natural source of the vitamin, as they stay indoors due to lockdown. During this segment, he urged people to consider taking supplements and keep their Vitamin D levels up in order to fight the outbreak.

As per the report, Public Health England will probably soon release an advisory to the public about taking a daily dose of Vitamin.