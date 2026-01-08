Fans can add a hyper-realistic life-size Resident Evil 4 statue to their carts, which is priced at roughly £3,600. The ½ scale Ashley Graham statue highlights hyper-realistic features as it is sculpted with materials designed to mimic real human features.

Capcom's 2023 installment of the Resident Evil franchise, widely celebrated game Resident Evil 4, now lets gamers snag Infinity Studio's hyper life-like model of Ashley Graham, the US President's daughter and Resident Evil 4's 'damsel in distress'.

Not all reactions have been positive as the release of the Ashley Graham statue taps into a cultural phenomenon called the uncanny valley where nearly lifelike representations of artificial figures such as robots or characters elicit a feeling of discomfort. Silicone skin, synthetic fibres to mimic real human hair, and actual fabric materials push this figure to the edge of that psychological zone.

Immortalising Characters

RPG franchises have been expanding into collectible figures where fans can bring their favourite characters to life. An example is Capcom and PureArts' 2022 collaboration to bring Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu to life in a 90-cm statue. The Lady Dimitrescu ¼ scale statue, which stood at 9'6" tall and had only 666 units produced, was priced at $1,500 (£1,100).

In addition, Final Fantasy figures such as Cloud Strife and Sephiroth busts have also been produced by Square Enix, which used a combination of fabric and resin, which were highly regarded for the meticulous replication of the weaponry, armour, and hair texture.

Beyond decor pieces, these collectibles are a tangible representation of gamers spending hours on quests and battles. They highlight the blend of artistry and gaming, and the culture of collecting pieces from the RPG merchandise.

The Ashley Graham figure features an outfit made with actual fabric and has a base laden with lanterns and candles lit by built-in LED lights. It has been positioned to surpass the Lady Dimitrescu state in scale and price, signaling a shift in gaming merchandise trends where pieces become more than mere toys to display.

For the Ashley Graham figure, Capcom immortalises Resident Evil in its rich history that began in 1996, and has maintained its global audience through time. With the £3,600 price tag and advanced materials, serious enthusiasts may view this collectible as an opportunity to own a piece that effectively blurs the line between visual art and gaming.

Setting New Standards

The hyper-realistic Resident Evil 4 statue represents the evolution of gaming culture, including fan devotion and game-related merchandise's evolution, and highlights where artistry, consumer culture, and fandom intersect, where fans show just how much they're willing to invest in such experiences.

More hyper-realistic figures may hit the shelves in future, with such figures setting a new benchmark for the gaming industry. Ashley Graham's statue may reflect a trend where gaming is no longer confined to screens but extends to other forms of interactions.

The Ashley Graham ½ scale figure is only available for pre-order, with shipping reaching as far as June of 2027. It joins Infinity Studio's collectibles such as Galadriel from the Lord of the Rings, Garrosh Hellscream from World of Warcraft, Jinx (quarter scale statue) from League of Legends, Hakuyou Maruko and Konno Ao, 'Hardshell Swimwear Girls' by Tsubaki Harusame.