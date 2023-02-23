"Street Fighter 6," the sixth mainline entry in the long-running Street Fighter franchise, is set to arrive by June this year. To keep fans up to speed, here's what we know about the upcoming fighting game developed and published by Capcom.

'Street Fighter 6' release date, platforms

The "Street Fighter 6" release date was announced during The Game Awards 2022. The game will launch on June 2, 2023, for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, according to TechRadar.com.

'Street Fighter 6' roster

"Street Fighter 6" will feature 18 characters at launch, according to PC Gamer. Eight of these will come from "Street Fighter 2," which include Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Dhalsim, Blanka, Zangief, Guile, and E. Honda.

Two characters, Cammy and Dee Jay, are described as longstanding mainstays. They will be joined by two younger returning fighters Luke, the MMA fighter featured in "Street Fighter 5" and "Street Fighter 6" protagonist, and Juri from "Street Fighter 4."

There will be six new characters in "Street Fighter 6." They are Jamie, JP, Lily, Manon, Marisa, and Kimberly.

'Street Fighter 6' leaked characters

Aside from the 18 confirmed characters at launch, four were in a leak in June 2022. They are Rashid, Ed, A.K.I., and Akuma. However, they won't likely be included in the original roster but will likely be added in early DLC.

Capcom Cup champion's prize increased to US$1 million

On February 20, Japanese gaming giant Capcom announced that they had increased the prize pool for Capcom Cup X to over US$2 million. The move, which was done to celebrate the highly-anticipated release of "Street Fighter 6," will also see the champion prize soar to a whopping US$1 million, according to Yahoo News.

"To celebrate the launch of Street Fighter 6, we are supporting Capcom Cup X with the grand prize of US$1 million and a total prize pool of over US$2 million," a translation of COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto's announcement said. "The next season of the Capcom Pro Tour will be played fully on Street Fighter 6. We hope you can help make this season as exciting as possible."