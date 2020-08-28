Netflix has officially greenlit the "Resident Evil" TV series with "Supernatural" creator Andrew Dabb as showrunner, and Bronwen Hughes ("The Walking Dead") as executive producer.

Hughes will also direct two episodes of the show which is based on an original story spread across two timelines. The first timeline focuses on 14-year-old sisters, Jade and Billie Wesker, as they are forced to move to New Raccoon City, a "manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing."

The longer they stay there, the more they realise that the "town is more than it seems and that "their father may be concealing dark secrets." These secrets are so dangerous that they "could destroy the world."

Meanwhile, the second timeline happens ten years into the future where monsters walk the Earth. There are only less than 15 million people left on earth "and more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus." Jade is now 30-years old and she "struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past — about her sister, her father and herself — continue to haunt her."

"Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first-ever 'Resident Evil' series to Netflix members around the world," Dabb said in a statement published by Entertainment Weekly.

"For every type of 'Resident Evil' fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before," he teased.

Netflix's "Resident Evil" TV series will have eight hour-long episodes. It will be the first show created based on the Playstation game franchise from Capcom. The game has since sold millions worldwide and even turned into a movie franchise, which in turn earned billions in the box office.

There is no telling yet if the "Resident Evil" TV series will follow in the success of the games and films. Details of the casting, other directors, filming date and premiere date have yet to be announced.