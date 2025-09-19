American Express has updated its Platinum card benefits in the United States to include enhanced perks through Resy, a leading restaurant reservation platform. The new programme allows Amex Platinum cardholders to receive up to $400 (approximately £295) in annual dining credits when booking at participating restaurants through Resy.

The initiative applies to a wide range of restaurants in major cities and aims to provide cardholders with both cost savings and access to exclusive dining experiences. The Resy Amex credit is available immediately for eligible cardholders, who can link their Amex accounts to Resy to access the benefits.

What Is the Resy Amex Credit?

The Resy Amex credit is part of the broader partnership between American Express and Resy. Eligible Platinum cardholders can earn up to $100 (£74) per quarter, adding up to a total of $400 annually, to use at participating restaurants.

The credit applies automatically to reservations made through Resy, reducing the cost of meals at fine dining establishments, casual restaurants, and select special events. This benefit is designed to reward cardholders for dining out while making high-demand restaurants more accessible.

How Diners Can Save Hundreds

Cardholders can save significant amounts through the Resy Amex credit. For example, four quarterly dinners at participating restaurants can result in total savings of $400 per year.

Smaller, multiple bookings throughout the year also contribute to these savings, allowing diners to enjoy more meals at reduced costs. The credit is applicable to lunch, dinner, and special events, giving cardholders flexibility in how they redeem the benefit.

By using the credit strategically, diners can effectively offset a portion of their dining expenses while experiencing high-end restaurants.

Exclusive Restaurant Benefits for Amex Platinum Cardholders

In addition to savings, the Resy Amex credit provides access to exclusive restaurant perks. Platinum Nights by Resy offers cardholders the opportunity to book high-demand tables that are often sold out to the general public.

Priority reservations for new and popular restaurants are also available, giving Amex Platinum members early access to limited seating. Curated dining experiences, including chef collaborations and themed dinners, are included in the programme, providing unique experiences that are not widely accessible to non-cardholders.

These benefits are designed to enhance the overall dining experience and encourage engagement with participating restaurants.

How to Make the Most of the Resy Amex Credit

To use the Resy Amex credit, cardholders must first ensure they have an active Platinum card issued in the United States. The Amex account should then be linked to Resy to activate the dining credit. Diners can search for participating restaurants on the Resy platform and confirm that the credit will be applied when making a reservation.

To maximise the benefit, cardholders are advised to plan quarterly meals at higher-end restaurants, book special events included in the programme, or schedule multiple dining experiences throughout the year. Proper planning ensures that the full value of the $400 annual credit can be redeemed.

Key Cities and Restaurants Where Benefits Shine

The Resy Amex credit is particularly beneficial in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. These cities host a wide range of participating restaurants, from Michelin-starred establishments to popular casual dining venues.

By using the credit in these locations, cardholders can combine significant savings with exclusive dining experiences. The programme encourages diners to explore restaurants that may have previously been inaccessible due to high demand or premium pricing.