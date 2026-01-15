President Donald Trump's eating habits have been revealed after US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) described him as having 'the constitution of a deity', despite his consumption of unhealthy fast food, sweets, and sugary drinks.

Speaking about the president, RFK Jr. said Trump only eats junk food while travelling, but maintains a healthier diet at home in Mar-a-Lago or the White House.

RFK Jr. told reporters that Trump consumes unhealthy foods constantly while travelling, including McDonald's, candy, and Diet Coke, joking that 'he's just pumping himself full of poison all day long'.

In the same breath, he also praised his resilience, saying he's like a deity made of, noting that despite poor nutrition, Trump appears to maintain high energy levels.

RFK Jr. on Trump:



“He eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, and candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive…He's just pumping himself full of poison all day long." pic.twitter.com/l4iHnlTkiE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 14, 2026

Commenters Mock Trump's Unhealthy Diet

Social media users immediately responded. One noticed the way RFK describes Trump, 'A deity? Are you kidding?' expressing disbelief that he would view a normal person as a God, despite being religious.

Many online reactions, most of which are from Trump supporters, unpacked the literal and figurative aspects of RFK Jr.'s words. One user explained that the 'pumping himself full of poison' comment only referred to Trump's eating while on the road, noting that his home diet remains balanced and high-quality.

Another user mentioned that, unlike most people, Trump trusts large corporations to provide consistent food when travelling, which minimises the risk of illness.

Replying to comments mocking the US President's body shape, a supporter argued, 'The body, like drug consumers adapt to the poisons. So his body is literally adapted to it', suggesting that Trump's body may tolerate junk food better than someone unaccustomed to it. The user compared this to how people who normally eat clean food react more strongly to occasional unhealthy meals.

Trump's Home vs Road Diet

In the video, RFK Jr. made a huge distinction between Trump at home and when at road.

While he reportedly eats unhealthy food only while on the road, where he relies on fast food and packaged options, RFK Jr. emphasised that he eats 'really good food' when he's working or at home. This clarification was highlighted by supporters who countered the idea that Trump is constantly unhealthy and suggested he moderates his diet when circumstances allow.

Some comparisons were drawn to wealthy figures like Warren Buffett, who reportedly eats similarly. Observers suggested this might indicate a pattern in which individuals with demanding schedules occasionally rely on convenient but less healthy foods without long-term consequences.

How RFK Jr. Knew Trump's Diet

RFK Jr. is currently the Secretary of HHS, a Cabinet position in the US government responsible for national health policy and agencies such as the CDC and the FDA.

He was confirmed in this role in February 2025 by a 52–48 Senate vote and sworn in by a Supreme Court justice. Beside him is President Trump, who also signed an executive order to establish the 'Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) Commission with Kennedy at the helm

As the head of HHS, RFK Jr. oversees a huge department with tens of thousands of employees and responsibilities ranging from vaccine policy to public health programmes. His work puts him in a high‑level position that touches many aspects of health communications, which is no wonder that he gets to observe Trump's eating habits.

Trump has openly discussed many of his food references. He doesn't drink coffee, tea, or alcohol, but relies heavily on Diet Coke, sometimes consuming multiple cans each day, with sources saying he can drink up to 12 cans daily.

Trump has also publicly embraced fast food in campaign events, once working a McDonald's drive‑thru as a photo opportunity and joking about his loyalty to the brand.

In interviews with aides and in books about his life, his preferences range from bacon and eggs to pizza with toppings only (no crust). For supporters, it's highly 'relatable' that the head of the world's most powerful country prefers comfort food over conventional 'healthy' eating patterns.