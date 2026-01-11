US President Donald Trump was seen interrupting a meeting with oil and gas executives to check the White House ballroom. Videos circulated showing him pointing out features such as bulletproof glass and drone-proof ceilings.

Social media users described his behaviour as unusual, with some comparing it to dementia symptoms they had observed in relatives. Others questioned whether Trump's odd actions were intentional trolling or indicative of cognitive decline.

An X user said repeatedly dismissing illogical behaviour as trolling ignores larger patterns that can signal early dementia. 'Every time Trump does something illogical, mumbles, falls asleep, rambles incoherently, or flat-out says things wrong, you wave it off as trolling,' the account wrote in reply to a Trump supporter.

Comparisons to Dementia Experiences

Several users related Trump's behaviour to dementia based on personal experience with relatives. An X user recounted her mother's early-stage dementia, explaining that she often could not sit still and initially offered excuses before simply 'feeling like it', implying involuntary movement and distraction.

'My mum would hop out of her chair every 10–15 minutes. She could not sit still. In the early stages, she had excuses. After a while, she just "felt like it." Dementia complications took her last March,' she wrote.

Similarly, some shared anecdotes about a quirky, older attorney they worked with who would wander while speaking, disappear unexpectedly, or pause for no apparent reason, drawing a direct parallel to the president's unpredictability in the video. Others echoed this sentiment, noting that their relatives with dementia exhibited similar patterns of distraction and wandering behaviour.

However, not all comments were sympathetic. An X user suggested the behaviour could be linked to dementia or ADHD combined with narcissistic traits. Another wrote, 'Lol, he's just doing whatever he wants because he can. Nobody stops him, and he's empowered by these smiling sycophants who just want their little taste of power. It's so pathetic'.

Meanwhile, Occupy Democrats highlighted the severity of the situation, warning that the behaviour was far more concerning than minor speech slips, such as those occasionally attributed to President Biden. They described the conduct as a sign of 'severe cognitive decline' and a potential risk for decision-making.

It's Dementia. It's not a joke and this is WAY WAY WAY WORSE than Biden slipping a couple words.



This is the middle of a press conference!!!



He has lost it. We are dealing with someone that is ROGUE, it seems...and now showing severe cognitive decline.



Is It Really a Sign of Dementia?

Seeing someone repeatedly interrupt meetings, focus on unrelated details, or seem to wander during conversations can make people question their cognitive health, but that alone does not prove dementia. Dementia is a progressive neurological condition marked by memory loss, impaired reasoning, difficulty with everyday tasks and clear changes over time, not just a single odd moment.

Only a medical professional can diagnose dementia, which requires comprehensive cognitive testing, a full medical history and often brain scans. Trump supporters in the comments argued that you cannot determine anything from a clip or a few public appearances.

Some people online compare unusual presidential behaviour to what they have seen in relatives with dementia because superficial similarities feel familiar, but medical conditions cannot be diagnosed through observation alone. While these comparisons help people make sense of what they see, they are not a substitute for clinical evaluation.

It is worth noting that in recent months, video clips widely shared on social media and covered by news outlets show Trump appearing to struggle to stay awake during official events. In December, footage from a Cabinet meeting showed him closing his eyes repeatedly while officials spoke, which critics described as nodding off, though the White House said he was listening.

Other recordings from Oval Office press conferences show him slumped back with his eyes shut, prompting headlines about him 'fighting sleep' during hours‑long briefings. Similar scenes, including images of him appearing to doze at a Michigan campaign event and at earlier court hearings, have circulated online, intensifying public focus on his 'declining health' and the potential impact on his presidency.