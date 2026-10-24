Ric Flair, 77, was reportedly taken to a Florida hospital after falling outside a Tampa bar, according to TMZ. The reported incident occurred hours after the wrestling veteran announced that a blood clot in his leg would prevent him from attending a scheduled appearance in Seattle.

Flair had attributed that cancellation to medical restrictions on the length of his journeys. He also outlined plans for surgery on the affected vein, which he stated his doctors expected would allow him to travel further afterwards.

Ric Flair's Reported Fall Outside a Tampa Bar

TMZ reported that Flair walked outside the bar and fell, injuring his face and possibly suffering a concussion. According to the outlet, he cut his head and eye, was bleeding and was loaded into an ambulance.

Tampa Fire Rescue told OutKick and Fox News Digital that it responded to a fall outside the establishment and that an adult male was taken to a local hospital. The department did not identify Flair as the patient.

It explained that it could not 'provide any patient particulars due to HIPPA guidelines.'

The emergency response account therefore confirms that a man was transported to hospital following a fall. The identification of that man as Flair, along with the details of his reported injuries, comes from TMZ.

The supplied material does not establish Flair's condition after the reported hospital transfer. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the extent of his injuries or whether he suffered a concussion.

Travel Restrictions Behind Ric Flair's Seattle Cancellation

'My Doctors Have Limited My Travel To 3–4 Hours. Seattle Falls Outside That Range, And As Disappointed As I Am, I Have To Put My Health And Recovery First. Blood Clots Are Extremely Serious And Can Be Life-Threatening,' Flair stated on X.

In the same announcement, he referred to Jalen Hurts and complications involving blood clots in his lungs. Flair presented that example as a reminder of the importance of following medical advice.

He apologised to those disappointed by the cancellation and thanked them for their support.

'Please Know This Decision Was Not Made Lightly. I Am Truly Sorry For The Inconvenience And Disappointment, And I Am Incredibly Grateful For Your Patience, Understanding, And Continued Support. I Look Forward To Getting Healthy And Seeing You All Down The Road. Thank You For The Love And Support,' Flair added.

Ric Flair's Career Includes Two Hall of Fame Inductions

Flair has been in and out of wrestling in recent years. His so-called 'Last Match' took place in 2022, when he partnered with his then-son-in-law, the wrestler known as Andrade, against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

He later revealed that he passed out twice during that tag-team match.

Flair subsequently debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2023. He also briefly participated in Sting's final professional match at AEW Revolution, where Sting and Darby Allin faced the Young Bucks.

His career included eight reigns as World Championship Wrestling world heavyweight champion, nine as National Wrestling Alliance world heavyweight champion and two as WWE champion, according to the supplied report.

WWE inducted Flair into its Hall of Fame as a singles wrestler in 2008. He received a further induction as a member of the Four Horsemen in 2012.