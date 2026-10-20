NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson has apologised to Jalen Hurts after suggesting the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was trying to escape blame for a poor season, only for the team to reveal that Hurts will miss the rest of the 2026 campaign because of blood clots in his lungs.

Robinson made the remarks on NFL Network last Thursday, before Monday's diagnosis was announced.

In a social-media statement, Robinson said: 'I want to sincerely apologize to Jalen Hurts, his family, the Philadelphia Eagles organization and fan base for my comments last Thursday. They were unfounded and I never should've speculated on a health issue of a player nor his commitment to the team.'

The apology landed after the Eagles and Hurts's agent, Nicole Lynn, said further testing had identified deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning blood clots in both lungs. They said Hurts is clinically stable and expected to make a full recovery, but he cannot take part in contact activity while receiving blood thinners.

What Robinson Said About Jalen Hurts

Robinson had questioned whether Hurts's absence was really about injury. Speaking on NFL Network, he argued that the Eagles might be trying to 'pin the outcome of this season' on their quarterback to create a later excuse to move on from him.sports.

He then went further. 'If I'm Jalen Hurts, or anybody in Jalen Hurts' camp, I'm saying, 'Well if everybody's hurt, I'm hurt, too,' Robinson said. 'To me, it looked like Jalen is kind of getting himself out of the fray so that this lost season ... he's pulling himself out so that this doesn't look like it's on me.'

That was a wild thing to say about a player's health, particularly when the medical picture was still developing. Robinson also urged viewers to compare a 'superficial blood clot' with what he called a 'real blood clot', a distinction that quickly looked careless once the Eagles confirmed clots had been found in Hurts's lungs.

The backlash was immediate. Fans accused Robinson of implying Hurts was exaggerating or exploiting an injury, with some calling for NFL Network to take action against him. Eagles great Terrell Owens was among those who argued the apology should have been delivered on air rather than only online.

The Medical Update That Changed Everything

Hurts's issue began before Philadelphia's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on 11 October. According to the Eagles' timeline, an ultrasound before that match found a superficial blood clot in his left calf, and Hurts played in the 19-17 defeat 'without limitation'.

A follow-up examination last Wednesday found that the clot had moved. The Eagles then ruled him out indefinitely, beginning with Sunday's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers.

By Monday, the team and Lynn announced that additional testing and monitoring had confirmed deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli.

The Eagles said Hurts is expected to return once treatment with blood thinners concludes, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he is expected to be sidelined for roughly three months.

Why the Apology Matters

Robinson issued his apology in a social-media statement, writing: 'My official apology to @JalenHurts, @Eagles, and the entire fanbase. My comments were wrong. No excuse.'

The apology followed comments Robinson made on NFL Network last Thursday, in which he questioned the nature of Hurts's absence and suggested the team could be attempting to 'pin the outcome of this season' on the quarterback.

The Eagles have since announced that Hurts will miss the rest of the season after testing confirmed deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. The team and Hurts's agent, Nicole Lynn, said he is clinically stable and expected to make a full recovery but will be unable to play while receiving treatment with blood thinners.

The Eagles had lost four consecutive games before the medical update and have ruled Hurts out indefinitely.