A new warning from 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki is turning heads across Wall Street, after the finance commentator declared that the 'biggest crash in history' has already begun. His remarks arrive even as the S&P 500 trades near record levels — sitting at 6,849.09 on 28 November 2025, close to its 52-week high of 6,920.34 set in October.

Kiyosaki posted on X claiming the 'biggest crash in history starting,' arguing that optimism in the markets masks deeper structural weaknesses. He pointed to AI-driven layoffs, global recession fears and what he describes as an impending collapse in both commercial and residential real estate.

BIGGEST CRASH IN HISTORY STARTING



In 2013 I published RICH DADs PROPHECY predicting the biggest crash in history was coming.



Unfortunately that crash has arrived.



It’s not just the US. Europe and Asia are crashing.



AI will wipe out jobs and when jobs crash office and… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 23, 2025

The author insists the market's strength is misleading, warning that Europe and Asia are also showing signs of strain as automation reshapes entire industries. While the language is dramatic, Kiyosaki's predictions routinely ignite debate among analysts, especially at a moment when concerns over an 'AI bubble' remain unresolved.

His post has gained a mix of reactions, with some personalities in finance seem to be agreeing to disagree with Kiyosaki:

Lol



We are laughing pic.twitter.com/3H7HhpGRdU — Borg (@Borg_Cryptos) November 23, 2025

You published it, you didn’t write it, it was a parable, there was no rich dad, probably no gold, you’ve never bought real estate, you’ve never built a real company, no employees and you’ve been calling for a crash for 30 years. 😂. Real Recognize real & I don’t recognize you.… — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) November 23, 2025

Why the Author Believes a Massive Crash Has Begun

Kiyosaki's latest warning centres on his belief that declining labour demand, fuelled by artificial intelligence, will lead to mass job losses and trigger a domino effect on housing markets.

He argues that millions may 'lose everything,' but insists the downturn will also create opportunities for those who diversify early into what he calls 'God's money.' His outlook includes bold targets: gold surging to $27,000 (approximately £20,439), Bitcoin to $250,000 (around £189,000), and silver potentially hitting $200 (around £151) by 2026.

Kiyosaki maintains that those who accumulate hard assets now may emerge stronger if a prolonged contraction materialises.

Wall Street Voices Joining AI-Bubble Concerns

Despite the nay-sayers on social media, Kiyosaki is not alone in warning about the risks surrounding AI-fuelled valuations. Other prominent investors have echoed similar anxieties:

Michael Burry ('The Big Short'): holds over $1 billion (around £757,000) in put options against Nvidia and Palantir.

Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan CEO): recently stated some AI names are 'already in bubble territory.'

Howard Marks (Oaktree Capital): compared today's excitement to the dot-com boom.

Stanley Druckenmiller: exited Nvidia and Palantir entirely after strong gains.

Peter Thiel (Thiel Macro / Palantir co-founder): sold his entire Nvidia stake, worth roughly $100 million (approximately £75,702).

Their positions illustrate a growing divide between optimists expecting sustained earnings growth and sceptics concerned about historic overvaluation.

Kiyosaki's History of Predictions: Hits and Misses

Kiyosaki's warnings regularly go viral, but his track record has been mixed. Over the years, he has made a series of bold predictions that often gained attention but did not fully materialise.

2016 crash prediction. In 2016, he argued that mass baby-boomer retirements would trigger an immediate market collapse, yet stocks closed the year higher.

2020 pandemic crash continuation. During the early pandemic, he urged investors to brace for a prolonged crash, but the S&P 500 went on to post gains of nearly 27% in 2021.

2021–2022 'everything crash.' He also predicted a sweeping 'everything crash' between 2021 and 2022, claiming stocks, real estate and cryptocurrencies would collapse simultaneously. While markets did experience turbulence, the downturn was far less severe than he anticipated.

Bullish targets on gold, silver and Bitcoin (2023–2025). His bullish calls on gold, silver and Bitcoin between 2023 and 2025 — which included forecasts of unprecedented highs — similarly failed to reach the levels projected.

Even so, Kiyosaki's commentaries continue to resonate with investors concerned about market exuberance, particularly as economic uncertainty and rapid technological disruption reshape global financial systems.