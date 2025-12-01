A two-night Christmas market getaway in Vilnius costs less than half what a comparable trip in Copenhagen would. According to the Post Office Travel Money Christmas Markets Report 2025, Eastern Europe is now the top choice for budget-conscious holidaymakers seeking festive cheer.

The report highlights Vilnius and Riga as the most affordable options, both offering two-night weekend breaks cheaper than Bratislava, last year's most budget-friendly destination. As Christmas markets continue to draw record crowds—Strasbourg's market attracted over 3.4 million visitors and Vienna's Rathausplatz drew 3.3 million—these Eastern European cities stand out for their value.

Poland Dominates the Value Rankings

This year, three Polish cities feature prominently in the best-value destinations. Gdansk remains in fourth place with a total cost of £586 ($775), a 1.7% decrease from 2024. Warsaw is in fifth at £589 ($779), and Krakow ranks seventh after a 0.6% price fall to £674 ($891).

More than affordability, Poland's markets are highly rated. Gdansk's Christmas Market, sprawling across Coal Market square and nearby streets, offers handcrafted amber jewellery and traditional pierogi at lower prices, reflecting Poland's lower living costs. Food and drinks cost 30–50% less than in Austria or Germany, and accommodation remains more affordable. Mulled wine at Wrocław's market costs between £2.40–£4 (12–20 PLN), significantly cheaper than Western European prices of £5–£6.70 (€6–€8).

Baltic Capitals Offer Genuine Charm and Low Costs

In Lithuania, Vilnius offers a festive break for just £509 ($673), slightly lower than last year. Riga follows at £555 ($734). Both cities blend medieval charm with affordability.

Riga is of particular historical interest; it claims the first recorded decorated Christmas tree, dating to 1510, when merchants adorned a tree with artificial roses before setting it alight in the marketplace. The cost of living in Riga is significantly lower than many Western European cities—Eurostat data shows daily expenses are around 60% less than in Paris.

The Top Ten Budget-Friendly Destinations

Beyond the headline cities, travellers can find excellent value elsewhere in Central and Eastern Europe. Bratislava, once the most affordable, falls to third place at £568 ($751), yet remains cheaper than many Western cities. Budapest, with its thermal baths and stunning architecture, ranks sixth at approximately £599 ($784). Zagreb remains a hidden gem for budget breaks, while Tallinn, awarded Europe's best Christmas market in 2019, continues to impress with its historic settings and the oldest Christmas tree display in Europe, located at the UNESCO Old Town Hall Square.

Here's the full list of the ten best-value Christmas markets in Europe:

Vilnius: £509.06 Riga: £555.50 Bratislava: £568.15 Gdansk: £585.85 Warsaw: £588.97 Budapest: £664.33 Krakow: £674.17 Berlin: £691.85 Stockholm: £717.23 Zagreb: £756.54

Western Europe Comes at a Premium

Western European destinations remain significantly more expensive. Copenhagen tops the list as the priciest, with a two-night break costing around £1,056 ($1,396). Meals and drinks there average £385 ($509), nearly double the cost of Eastern European counterparts.

Vienna, Prague, Tallinn, and Lille are also among the more expensive options. However, Berlin has seen a notable 21.8% decrease in costs—particularly on flights and accommodation—making it a more accessible option among Western cities.

Planning Your Budget Festive Getaway

The economic appeal of Eastern European markets is compelling. Edinburgh's Winter Festivals, which attracted 2.8 million visitors and generated approximately £198 million ($261 million), demonstrate strong festive demand. Yet, many travellers are now prioritising cost-effective destinations.

In Riga, hot drinks cost between £3.00–4.50 ($4–6), traditional dishes like duck and potatoes around £7.56–9.08 ($10–12), and simpler fare such as pelmeņi between £4.54–7.56 ($6–10). These prices make Eastern Europe an attractive choice for travellers seeking festive magic without the hefty price tag.

For those willing to explore beyond the usual German and French markets, Eastern Europe offers a charming, affordable alternative—festive cheer without the financial hangover.