A woman in Arizona has made shocking claims that she is the biological mother of pop star Miley Cyrus.

Jayme Lee, 45, alleges she became pregnant at 12 after being sex trafficked, and that the child she gave birth to was later adopted by Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus.

Lee has filed multiple state and federal lawsuits to prove her story, though two cases were dismissed. In December 2025, a Tennessee judge ordered her to pay Billy Ray Cyrus about $7,500 (£5,570) in legal fees.

She now plans a family court case in Malibu, California, seeking a DNA test. 'I never wanted to involve Miley. But she's evidence – the evidence I have to show that I was sex trafficked and had a baby because of it,' said Lee.

A Photograph That Sparked Claims

Lee points to a faded childhood photo of her stepping off a small red-and-white plane with her grandparents in Jamul, California. She says the coat flared outward, showing a baby bump at age 12.

Lee explained that it was because she was carrying a child, who she claims to be Miley Cyrus now, as per The Daily Mail.

The image has fuelled her conviction and legal efforts for decades.

Childhood Trauma and Early Pregnancy

Born Jayme Lee Paxton in Ruidoso, New Mexico, Lee claims she was trafficked by local cartel-affiliated gangs from a young age. She alleges this trauma led to pregnancy at 12.

Attempts to escape included stays with her grandparents in California. 'I knew that I wanted to protect this baby at all costs,' she said.

Lee claims she chose the name 'Miley' to reflect the many miles she travelled while being trafficked. Miley Cyrus, however, was born Destiny Hope Cyrus, with the nickname 'Miley' coming from 'Smiley,' given by her parents.

Celebrity Adoption Attempts and Disputed Birth

Lee says she approached celebrities hoping to find a home for her child, including Julia Roberts, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and Hillary Clinton. She reportedly misrepresented her age as 14 and asked authorities not to be contacted.

Dolly Parton, Miley's godmother, allegedly directed her to Billy Ray Cyrus, who agreed to an open adoption. Lee claims she gave birth alone in Ocean Beach, California, before handing the baby to Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus at a rental property in Encinitas.

She says she was meant to stay involved as a nanny and piano teacher, but Billy Ray later cut off contact. Billy Ray Cyrus denies all allegations, calling them 'false and absurd.'

Legal Battles and DNA Test Efforts

Lee has filed lawsuits claiming breach of contract, fraud, misrepresentation, emotional distress, and unlawful interference with parental rights. Two cases have been dismissed, including one in Tennessee requiring her to pay the llegal fees.

A California case also failed. Lee now plans a family court case in Malibu seeking a DNA test.

'I would ask Miley to do a DNA test to get the truth to show that I am her birth mom. I understand that I'm biologically her mom. Does it mean that now I'm her mom? I'm not. I'm not claiming any of those moments, and I'm not trying to take away anything of what her and Tish [Cyrus] have,' she said.

Trauma Resurfacing and Public Response

Lee attributes forgetting her alleged trafficking and pregnancy to PTSD. She checked into an Arizona State University-affiliated mental health facility in 2016 and was diagnosed with PTSD. Despite attempts to report her case to police, she received little response.

Critics have widely dismissed her claims as far-fetched. Lee, however, hopes her story helps others recovering from trauma.

'It does seem weird, and I think it's important for all of us to use this as a learning experience... If it's happening to you, you're not alone,' she said.

She added: 'I know a lot of people out there are going that's a crazy story – and it is a crazy story. The truth is crazy sometimes. I didn't choose it.'