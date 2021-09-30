With the launch of Gary Vaynerchuk's new book Twelve & a Half "Leveraging the emotional ingredients necessary for business success" We've been taught that emotional intelligence is a "nice to have" in business, not a requirement. But soft skills can actually accelerate your business success from 1 million to 100 million, Gary Vaynerchuk argues.

We contacted leading EQ Coach Rick William to discover how you can begin increasing your emotional intelligence so that you can scale.

Emotional intelligence is an underestimated skill in the business world. Possessing high EQ allows us to connect more deeply with people and in order to scale any business, it is important to understand humans at their core. A higher EQ means that you can perceive your customer's needs and wants more effectively, which allows you to better solve their pain and fulfil their desires. This philosophy is at the root of Rick William's work, the British entrepreneur that now focuses solely on helping entrepreneurs find deeper meaning and fulfillment in life and business.

Rick William shared with us some ways entrepreneurs can cultivate more emotional intelligence in order to scale their businesses. "The first and most important step in this process is to establish a connection with your emotional world" shared William, "increasing the awareness of what's going on inside emotionally, allows us to deepen the relationship with ourselves first, then we can expand that to others."

William coaches entrepreneurs that are trying to expand their business in a more purposeful way and he believes developing the skill of EQ is the key to real and sustainable growth. "Just like you can learn the skill-set needed to create and run a business, you can also build the skill-set needed to relate deeper with yourself, thus with others." Choosing to scale a business increases your commitment to your customers and in order to establish a strong foundation that allows exponential growth, your values need to be aligned to your most authentic self.

Rick William takes his clients through a transformative process in order to increase their EQ to allow them to speak directly to their customer's needs. He believes that when you speak to people from your most authentic self, you speak to their heart and people can feel that. "I use all the tools necessary when working with my clients whether that's working with the breath and nervous system or utilising technology such as Neurofeedback which has been proven in studies to increase EQ & IQ.

First I have my clients connect with their emotions and fully feel them. From here we incorporate the body through somatic work breathwork, this brings awareness back to the body and helps them connect deeply to themselves. My job is to help them make the 'unconscious' conscious through the body and from this place increase their connection to their hearts. This is the inner compass and once that connection is established, they can experience immense clarity and emotional awareness" shared William.

Luckily, there are tools that you can put into practice now to increase your EQ. William shared three ways in which you can cultivate this skill:

Become more aware of your breathing patterns and remember to take deep breaths throughout the day. This allows your nervous system to regulate.

Become more aware of your body by feeling the sensations in your body and nervous system to identify when you are in a hyper or hypo-aroused state. If you can identify how it feels in your body, you can then practice returning into self-connection which is the sweet spot for creativity and productivity.

Listen to your emotions and take inventory of whether you are meeting your emotional needs. If you are, you'll be able to satisfy your customer's emotional needs and build lasting relationships.