Riots broke out in several cities in France after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in one of the most epic World Cup finals in recent memory. The South Americans won the World Cup for the third time. They won their maiden title in 1978, followed by another World Cup win in 1986.

Meanwhile, thousands of football fans took to the streets in cities like Paris, Nice, and Lyon after the defending champions lost.

Several videos from the riot-affected cities have gone viral on the internet. The videos show police trying to bring the situations under control as rioters continued to wreak havoc in the streets.

In Lyon, the police had to resort to throwing tear gas shells, according to a report in The Sun. "A woman was attacked as she was trying to drive past the rioters," wrote a Twitter user. In one of the videos, police could be heard yelling "turn around" as they pointed water cannons at rioters asking them to disperse.

Clashes also broke out between authorities and the fans on the famous Champs-Elysees in Paris.

In other videos, rioters could be seen throwing rocks, bottles, and fireworks at police officers. A group of rioters was seen attacking the car of a passerby. At some places, dustbins were set on fire by the fuming football fans.

A report in the Daily Mail stated that around 14,000 police officers were deployed across the country to maintain law and order. Dozens of people were detained for clashing with the police.

In the last few weeks, several countries in Europe erupted in violence after World Cup games. A 14-year-old boy was killed in violent clashes in France after they defeated Morocco in a World Cup match. Hundreds of people were also arrested in Belgium after Morocco's defeat and the resulting riots.